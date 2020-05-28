HANOVER, Md., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live! Casino & Hotel announced today a comprehensive and robust health and safety plan in preparation for the eventual re-opening of the property. The new Play It Safe Plan is an enhanced health and sanitation program which will allow for ample social distancing, reduced occupancies and vigorous hygiene and health measures for all guests and Team Members. The full plan can be found HERE on the Live! Casino & Hotel website at https://www.livecasinohotel.com/clean.
Rob Norton, President, Cordish Gaming Group, the gaming division of The Cordish Companies, stated: "We are eager to bring back our Team Members and entertainment to our guests, and we are fully committed to doing so responsibly with the well-being of our Live! family as our top priority."
The new health and safety plan at Live! follows guidelines and recommendations from federal and state public health and elected officials, along with best practices for the gaming and hospitality industries. In accordance with the latest state guidelines, Live! Casino & Hotel is prepared to limit occupancy, anticipated between 25%-50%, to achieve appropriate social distancing.
Numerous measures and precautions will be implemented to protect guests and Team Members, including:
Casino
- Limiting player capacity by disabling slot machines. Removing chairs or erecting plexiglass barriers between slot machines and table games to ensure proper physical distancing.
- Sanitizing gaming chips, chairs, gaming tables, and other high-contact surfaces at public areas on a regular basis.
- Providing hand sanitizer and wipes stations throughout the casino floor.
- Positioning signs and markers to indicate proper distancing during guest queuing at elevator lobbies, entertainment venues, and Live! Rewards Club.
Hotel
- Installing a plexiglass barrier at the front desk to separate hotel guests from concierge staff.
- Positioning signs and markers to indicate proper distancing during guest queuing at front desk and elevator lobby.
- Providing hand sanitizer and wipes stations at the hotel and elevator lobbies.
Restaurants
- Providing single-use menus, utensils and plates at all restaurants.
- Minimizing bar & lounge seating.
- Placing food & beverage items on tables instead of handing directly to guests.
- Providing hand sanitizer to guests upon seating.
The Hall @ Live! and Live! Spa will remain closed until further notice.
All Live! Team Members and guests will be required to wear masks and other necessary PPE while on the property. Live! will provide masks to employees and guests who need them. Team Members will undergo daily temperature checks and health screenings, and will need to successfully complete an enhanced COVID-19 training program before returning to work. Guests will also follow similar temperature screening protocols. Anyone with a registered body temperature at or above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed on the property.
"We are dedicated to providing a safe and healthy entertainment experience for everyone who comes through our doors," continued Norton. "We are fully ready to re-open our facility and bring back our Team Members along with much needed jobs and taxes to Maryland as soon as government authorities allow us to do so."
