PARAMUS, N.J., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Life as we used to know it bears little resemblance to what we are experiencing today as the coronavirus pandemic upends everything from work to child care to celebrations, death and human contact. To counteract the negativity coming at us at warp speed — whether we listen to the news or not — the world needs more positive thoughts and healing vibrations and that is exactly what Mary B. Battaglia is sending out with her twice-daily Zoom sessions. "I'm using Zoom to conquer feelings of doom, you might say," Battaglia observes.
Battaglia, a Paramus-based clinical hypnosis and sound practitioner, is conducting free Zoom sessions for anyone interested at 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Eastern. The morning meditation session lasts for 15 minutes while the evening sound session is a half-hour. Both sessions focus on clearing the mind and the evening sessions adds sound to relax and connect to peace within. Each session ends with sending out positive thoughts of healing, calm and gratitude.
Battaglia lives in New Jersey's hardest-hit area with the coronavirus and felt the call to help others. "I wanted to create a community of free programs to help people reduce stress, create a daily routine and have a place to go to feel good. When you can connect to the inner peace within yourself you can get through the tough times easier. The meditation connects people throughout the world including Europe and the United States. It reinforces that we are all in this together. People share what their quarantine is like, where to get groceries and what helps them stay calm," she says.
Information on how to access the Zoom sessions can be found at https://www.metrohypnosiscenter.com/in-the-news/.
The author of the new book Transformation Through Hypnosis: Relax, Clear Your Mind & Step Into Your Power, Battaglia has this advice for people who are struggling under the weight of negativity and despair:
- Limit your exposure to news sources to 20 minutes a day to distance yourself from fear and negative thoughts
- Throughout the day, take some deep breaths and pause.
- Make positive affirmations part of your daily life. She suggests two: Everything is going to be OK and I'm strong and resilient.
- Clear you mind and let go of unwanted thoughts by meditating. Go to www.metrohypnosiscenter.com for tips.
About Mary B. Battaglia
Mary B. Battaglia is a certified clinical hypnosis practitioner and sound practitioner who has been featured on Fox News. She is also the hypnosis expert on CYACYL.com. Her hypnosis tips are broadcast on Conversations with Joan, a show heard on AM-970: The Answer and iHeartRadio. She is the author of the new book Transformation Through Hypnosis: Relax, Clear Your Mind & Step Into Your Power.
Media Contact:
Mary Beth Battaglia,
(833) 732-2333
237973@email4pr.com
www.apathofpeace.com.