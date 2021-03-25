PORTLAND, Maine, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Live + Work in Maine Open announced that it is launching Drive Fore Kids, a special community program to help Maine kids and families at a time when they need it most. From April through June 2021, a series of events and ways to give will take place at locations statewide and online to benefit the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, the American Red Cross and Full Plates Full Potential.
"While we are beginning to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, we recognize that many Mainers still have essential needs that are not being met," said Brian Corcoran, Chief Engagement Officer of Shamrock Sports & Entertainment, presenter and organizer of the Live and Work in Maine Open. "Thanks to our outstanding Drive Fore Kids partners—MaineHealth, Bangor Savings Bank, Anthem and Vistaprint —we have an opportunity to make a real impact for children and families by meeting the most pressing needs."
"We are honored to partner with the Live + Work in Maine Open as they provide meaningful and local ways to support families in need throughout the state," said Bob Montgomery-Rice, President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank. "Maine has a strong sense of togetherness, and it's through events like these that we come together and support one another during a time when our communities need it most."
Event organizers identified childhood hunger and the critical need for blood as two issues that have been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, where they believe they can have a significant impact with the community's support.
"Child food insecurity in Maine has increased by 40% due to the pandemic," said Justin Strasburger of Full Plates Full Potential. "We are grateful to the Live + Work in Maine Open for recognizing this ongoing crisis and organizing events to help bring attention and needed funds to support our efforts to ensure Maine kids don't go hungry."
Drive Fore Kids will host a virtual food pantry online at http://www.driveforekids.com in support of Full Plates Full Potential, with a goal of raising $50,000 between April and June.
The campaign also aims to recruit 500 blood donors at a series of blood drives across the state, the first of which is scheduled April 7 at Portland's Elk Lodge to address the critical shortage of blood in the face of constant need. A second blood drive will be in Bangor at Jeff's Catering & Event Center on June 1st.
"Approximately every two seconds, a patient in the United States needs a blood transfusion," said Stephanie Couturier, CEO of the American Red Cross Northern New England Region. "And that demand doesn't stop for a pandemic. We are grateful to the organizers of Drive Fore Kids, and the generous sponsors, for bringing attention to the constant need for blood in these challenging times."
A third element of Drive Fore Kids will support Barbara Bush Children's Hospital, which has been elected as the beneficiary of the Live + Work in Maine Open Tournament.
Specially designed masks will be sold online at http://www.driveforekids.com, in retail locations across the state, as well as in participating public and private golf courses thru June. The masks cost $10 each and feature art from two youth who have received care at Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. All proceeds will go to the Children's Hospital thanks to Presenting Partner Vistaprint who is donating 5,000 masks—2,500 of each design — with the goal the goal of raising $50,000.
"Barbara Bush Children's Hospital is grateful for the generous support of the Live and Work in Maine Open, its sponsors and supporters, and help us continue to provide family-centered care to our patients, regardless of their ability to pay," said Jeff Sanders of Maine Medical Center.
To learn more about Drive Fore Kids or to get involved, visit http://www.driveforekids.com
You can also watch the Public Service Announcement on the LWM Open website.
The Live + Work in Maine Open, part of the Korn Ferry Tour, is scheduled to take place June 21-27, 2021 at the Falmouth Country Club.
ABOUT SHAMROCK SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Shamrock is a premier sports and entertainment sales and marketing agency led by former NASCAR and Fenway Sports Management Executive Brian Corcoran. Founded in January 2010 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, Shamrock specializes in strategic sponsorship and multi-media sales, naming rights as well as other consulting services. Clients have included NASCAR, NBA, Invictus Games (founded by Prince Harry), Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), Rugged Maniac, America East Conference and FanBeat. In 2019, a new division, Shamrock Signature, was launched with a focus on LIVE events and experiences as well as original programming and production including but not limited to PGA Live + Work in Maine Open, Portland Pops and Carnaval Maine.
ABOUT LIVE AND WORK IN MAINE
Live + Work in Maine is a statewide, employer-driven initiative to market Maine as a career destination. Through our marketing efforts, we show the world that when it comes to quality of life and career opportunities, you can have the best of both by choosing to live and work in Maine. Activities are executed in partnership with Maine employers, State Government, Community Organizations and economic development organizations.
You can engage with Live + Work in Maine online at liveandworkinmaine.com, on Instagram @liveworkmaine, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
ABOUT THE KORN FERRY TOUR
Founded (1990), owned and operated by the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour identifies and develops those players who are ready to compete and win on golf's biggest stage. In 2013, the Korn Ferry Tour became The Path to the PGA TOUR with all 50 available PGA TOUR cards coming through the Tour and the season culminating at the Korn Ferry Tour Finals. This season marks the 30th year of competition on the Korn Ferry Tour. Three out of four PGA TOUR members are Korn Ferry Tour alumni. Tour alumni have won more than 500 PGA TOUR titles, including 24 major championships and eight PLAYERS Championships. To learn more about the PGA TOUR, the Korn Ferry Tour and to follow the season-long quest for a PGA TOUR card, visit PGATOUR.COM, or follow the Tour on social media via Instagram (@KornFerryTour), Twitter (@KornFerryTour) and Facebook (facebook.com/KornFerryTour).
ABOUT THE AMERICAN RED CROSS
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org/nne or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @ARC_NNE.
ABOUT THE BARBARA BUSH CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL AT MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
The Barbara Bush Children's Hospital (BBCH) at Maine Medical Center is committed to enhancing the lives of children through excellence in patient care, research, and education. With more than 100,000 annual patient visits, the hospital offers services in cancer treatment, cardiology, neonatal care, and numerous other pediatric specialties. Maine's only certified children's hospital is designed with children in mind with state-of-the-art hospital equipment, specialty programs and spacious play areas. From well-child visits to specialized medical and surgical treatment of complex, life-threatening illnesses and injuries, BBCH offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient, family-centered care from an exceptional team of doctors, nurses and other medical professionals. For more information, visit http://www.bbch.org.
ABOUT FULL PLATES FULL POTENTIAL
Full Plates Full Potential is on a mission to end child food insecurity in Maine by maximizing participation in child nutrition programs. Across the state, nearly 100,000 kids rely on school meals each and every day. We provide technical and financial assistance to schools and community organizations to help feed kids now while advocating for the systemic changes necessary to ensure that all Maine's kids have consistent access to nutritious meals. For more information, visit us at http://www.fullplates.org.
ABOUT BANGOR SAVINGS BANK
Bangor Savings Bank, with more than $6 billion in assets, offers retail banking to consumers as well as comprehensive commercial, corporate, payroll administration, merchant services, and small business banking services to businesses. The Bank, founded in 1852, is in its 169th year with more than 60 branches in Maine and New Hampshire and business offices in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation was created in 1997. Together the Bank and its Foundation invested more than $3.4 million into the community in the form of sponsorships, grants, and partnership initiatives last year. Bangor Savings Bank is an equal opportunity employer and can be found on the Web at http://www.bangor.com.
