LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Senior LLC is proud to announce their latest venture, CBDSeniors.com, a web platform that has been created in an effort to promote the usage of hemp-based products among the senior citizen community (those aged 50+). The founders of CBD Seniors have set out to educate seniors and their families on the positive effects that cannabis has on an individual's immune system, amidst a global pandemic.
Longtime cannabis activists, Dr. Robert Melamede (Age 72) and former NORML National Director, Richard Cowan (age 72), along with, Dr. Igor Brussel, have launched the first website that specifically studies senior citizens and the endocannabinoid system.
For an example of the kind of content you can expect from our platform, including articles from Dr. Melamede and Mr. Cowan, please visit https://cbdseniors.com/.
CBDSeniors.com co-founder Richard Cowan explains why this new information is so crucial at the present moment, especially for senior citizens, "what Dr. Bob, Dr. Igor and others have shown, is that cannabis is absolutely fundamental to understanding life and we haven't even begun to understand its potential therapeutic abilities. Cannabis is the ultimate nutritional supplement, and banning it has had a devastating effect on the public health in the last hundred years."
About CBDSeniors.com:
CBD Seniors strives to educate the senior community (those aged 50+) on the benefits of incorporating CBD products into a senior citizen's daily routine. Read CBD articles, find out some of the best CBD products on the market for seniors, and watch co-founder, Richard Cowan, speak to CBD, cannabis, and marijuana-related topics.
Contact: Richard Cowan
Company: Living Senior LLC
Phone: (949) 637-1035
Email: rccowan@cbdseniors.com
Web: https://www.cbdseniors.com