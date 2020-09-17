LA MIRADA, Calif., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based furniture retailer, Living Spaces, today announced it will host its second annual pop-up blood drives across seven of the store's California locations this fall. These blood drives mark the one year anniversary of the furniture retailer's national partnership with the American Red Cross which began with blood drives in July 2019.
Beginning September 30 through the end of October, Living Spaces will host seven blood drives at several Living Spaces stores across California to provide a safe and convenient way for shoppers to donate blood and help save lives. What's more, those who participate will also receive a free COVID-19 antibody test at the time of their donation, with results to be provided in the week to follow. The furniture retailer hopes to secure at least 30 donors at each site.
"Donated blood has a limited shelf life, and coupled with the world's current pandemic, the need for more donations is paramount," said Living Spaces CEO Grover Geiselman. "We're proud to continue our partnership with the Red Cross through hosting these blood drives for the betterment of our local communities."
The days and locations for each blood drive are as follows:
- September 30: Mid City Location (4801 Venice Boulevard)
- October 19: Van Nuys Location (14400 Arminta Street)
- October 20: Rancho Cucamonga Location (12649 Foothill Boulevard)
- October 20: Irvine Location (101 Technology Drive)
- October 21: Menifee Location (30251 Antelope Road)
- October 21: Monrovia Location (407 W Huntington Drive)
- October 22: La Mirada Location (14501 Artesia Boulevard)
- October 23: La Mirada Location (14501 Artesia Boulevard)
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Living Spaces requests that those interested in donating sign up online for a specific time slot by visiting Redcrossblood.org using the sponsor code LivingSpaces.
Walk-in appointments will not be available.
To determine blood donation eligibility, please view the following link: https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/how-to-donate/eligibility-requirements.html
About Living Spaces
Living Spaces is a California-based furniture retailer providing an unmatched selection at an affordable price. Founded in 2003, Living Spaces has over 24 retail locations and distribution centers throughout California, Nevada, Texas and Arizona. For more information, visit www.livingspaces.com.
Media Contact
Gab DePietro
press@livingspaces.com
267. 589. 9160