LA MIRADA, Calif., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based furniture retailer, Living Spaces, today announced its expansion of mask production initiatives to support those impacted by COVID-19. The national furniture retailer has been using its large manufacturing facility to create and donate non-clinical face masks amid shortages in its local communities. The masks have been designed and donated to local health organizations to support various ancillary hospital needs.
What's more, Living Spaces also announced its "Buy One Mask, Give One Mask," initiative where non-clinical masks will be available for purchase online, and Living Spaces will match each purchase with a donation to local hospitals. Beginning today, masks with varying design options will be available for limited purchase through the Living Spaces website.
"We have the team, the tools, the space, and the materials to contribute to this cause, so for us, donating our staff's time and our resources was the right thing to do," said Grover Geiselman, CEO of Living Spaces.
The manufacturing team, who normally produce sofas and sectionals, has been spending 100% of their time answering the community's call for increased mask production and putting furniture production temporarily on hold. Prior to the launch of the "Buy One Mask, Give One Mask" initiative, Living Spaces donated over 60,000 masks to Kaiser Permanente, 5,000 went to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, 15,000 to Cedars-Sinai and 5,000 to Keck Medicine of USC. The team is following appropriate guidelines for creating protective gear, set in place by Kaiser Permanente and LA Protects.
"At Living Spaces, we are deeply committed to our employees, clients and the communities we serve with health and safety always at the forefront," said Geiselman. "We are grateful to the heroic men and women who are risking their lives during this global pandemic and will continue to show our support in any way we can."
For more information about Living Spaces and to purchase a mask, visit www.livingspaces.com.
About Living Spaces
Furniture retailer Living Spaces was founded in 2003 and serves California, Arizona, Nevada and Texas with 24 retail locations and distribution centers in Fremont, Rialto (CA), Phoenix, Pflugerville (TX) and Grand Prairie (TX). For more information about Living Spaces, visit www.livingspaces.com.