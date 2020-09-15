NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liweli, the wellness company committed to providing effective, plant-based relief from everyday aches and pains, today announces its official launch with a unique lineup of water-soluble CBD products made with HydroBond technology – a proprietary CBD format that is cleaner-tasting, faster-acting and easier to use than any CBD competitor on the market.
Liweli's Drink Mixes, available for purchase directly on the brand's website, are designed to take the guesswork out of feeling well. Each single-serving packet provides you with a delicious and consistent serving of cannabidiol to target inflammation and aches. The HydroBond technology forms water-soluble CBD particles that are digested faster and more effectively than traditional CBD products like oils, tinctures, gummies, and other drinkable formats.
The brand was founded by Chondita Dayton, a working mom dealing with the everyday aches that begin to creep up on us in our 30's. Tired of reaching for over-the-counter pain relievers and fumbling with confusing herbal remedies, Chondita was on a quest for a plant-based, convenient, and fast-acting way to conquer inflammation.
"We want to change the way consumers think about CBD," said Chondita Dayton, Founder and CEO of Liweli. "It's common for people to be confused or have hesitations around hemp-derived products, which is why we carefully designed a formula that goes against industry norms to address expected aversions. We're focused on simplicity and unlocking a solution that allows consumers to easily introduce an effective, CBD-based remedy into their daily routine. One that is efficient, fast-acting, easy-to-use, and tastes just as good as it feels."
Available in two vibrant variations, Super Lemon and Berry Good Stuff, each packet is a single serving with 25 mg of CBD. Plus, the Berry Good Stuff flavor includes an extra dose of wellness with an immune-boosting mix of super ingredients like vitamin C, turmeric, and potassium. The bright lemon and berry flavors blend easily with water, juices, and smoothies, to keep you hydrated and satisfied. Liweli's Drink Mixes are available for sale on Liweli.com, starting at $9.99.
Also available for purchase is Liweli's Cooling Lotion for non-greasy, targeted, cooling relief made with 300mg of CBD plus arnica and eucalyptus mint essential oils, starting at $34.99.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About Liweli
Launched in 2020 by Chondita Dayton, Liweli is a wellness company committed to delivering effective, plant-based relief from everyday aches and pains. Made from hemp-derived CBD, known for its health-promoting benefits such as reducing inflammation, improving sleep, and relieving anxiety, Liweli provides natural, fast-acting, and easy-to-use CBD products designed to make you feel like you again. For more information, visit www.liweli.com.
