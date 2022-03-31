This spring, PRMA Plastic Surgery is excited to announce they will be hosting a 10K race in celebration of their completion of 10,000 breast reconstruction procedures.
SAN ANTONIO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This spring, PRMA Plastic Surgery is excited to announce they will be hosting a 10K race in celebration of their completion of 10,000 breast reconstruction procedures. This event will raise money to support two amazing breast reconstruction education organizations: DIEP C Foundation and Brave Coalition.
The race will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Olmos Basin Park in San Antonio, Texas. This race will include a 10K, 5K, and virtual race option. Funds raised will help support two organizations that are passionate about rebuilding lives after breast cancer, educating patients about their reconstruction options after mastectomy, and supporting individuals facing breast cancer today. Race participants are encouraged to go to https://bit.ly/3ofARmM to sign up.
"My experience traveling to PRMA and being one of their 10K flap surgeries inspired me to open the nonprofit DIEP C Foundation in 2016. We stand beside PRMA in our mission to educate those who have been affected by breast cancer seeking all options for breast reconstruction," says DIEP C Foundation and former PRMA patient, Terri Coutee.
"DIEP C Foundation provides free, 24/7 access to educational resources assisting you in your journey through breast reconstruction from planning to recovery. I look forward to seeing everyone at the race in May. Thank you, PRMA, for supporting DIEP C Foundation so we can continue our mission to educate and support the breast cancer community!"
With the same mission at heart, Brave Coalition also spreads awareness of breast reconstruction options to women who have been affected by breast cancer. This organization empowers and educates women to make informed decisions when deciding their next steps in their breast cancer journey.
"BRAVE (Breast Restoration and Advocacy Education) was started in 2012 to help women know of their rights to breast reconstruction we like to call "restoration". The women's healthcare cancer rights act of 1998 made it a federal mandate to ensure women have access to this after they have a mastectomy," shares Christine Grogan, BRAVE Coalition Founder. "BRAVE's goal is to make sure each woman has the right information to make an informed decision on what type of breast reconstruction they will have if any at all which is certainly an option."
"PRMA is honored to host and participate in this 10K race," says PRMA president, Dr. Minas Chrysopoulo. "We are excited to come together with these breast cancer organizations who are dedicated to improving the lives of breast cancer patients and survivors."
About PRMA
PRMA Plastic Surgery in San Antonio, Texas, specializes in state-of-the-art breast reconstruction. Procedures offered include the DIEP flap, SIEA flap, GAP flap, thigh flaps (PAP, TUG, VUG, LTP), fat grafting, lymphedema surgery and nipple-sparing mastectomy. PRMA is In-Network for most US insurance plans and routinely welcomes patients from across and outside the US.
Our Mission
We are dedicated to promoting an environment of compassion, concern and support for every patient regardless of social or economic status and regardless of the type of insurance. We will strive to not only support the patient and their family but also to support each other as the ever-changing field of medicine becomes more complex. Honesty and integrity, compassion and caring, make up the foundation of PRMA and at no point shall these principles be compromised.
