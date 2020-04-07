MONTROSE, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Professionals, doctors, nurses and hospitals around America have been relying on Gloves in a Bottle for decades, as a protective hand lotion that goes "hand-in-hand" with their hygiene practices. Over 1200 cartons of their product have been sent to hospitals and doctors in the last year alone. This equates to over 60,000 sample products that help protect their cracking, bleeding hands from further damage or exposure.
Dermatologists were amongst the first to recommend Gloves in A Bottle to professions who frequently wash their hands. Today tens of thousands of health care professionals make up a large part of the consumer base today and are grateful for the company that is helping to save their hands through these unforeseen circumstances. Megan, an ICU Nurse at NJ Hospital says, "my hands have recently been at the point where they are raw and bleeding by the end of the day, because of the extra hand cleansing measures from the Covid crisis here in NJ. " Like so many others, Megan is washing her hands "every 5 minutes" to ensure she protects herself, her patients and her family back home. "Since I have been using this lotion, not only do my hands not bleed anymore, but they're very soft (even at the end of a 12-hour shift), and all the nurses are asking for it." Megan is one of hundreds of nurses that recommend this hand-saving product.
Dr. Wayne Weber, Board Certified OBGYN said, "I have been using Gloves In a Bottle since it was first developed. I scrub my hands a lot, which can cause a lot of irritation. I have found that Gloves In a Bottle has helped me a great deal."
"In times like these, we have to focus on one thing - and that is supporting those that are saving lives. We are donating up to 5% of our profits in products to those fighting this pandemic because we know how vital it is to protect their hands," says founder, Dan Mueller.
About the Product
Dr. Peter Helton, A Board-Certified Dermatologist, has been seeing a marked increase in hand dermatitis secondary to washing. "The breaks in the skin are another avenue that can allow bacteria and viruses into our body. It is essential that we are using a shielding lotion, such as Gloves In A Bottle, to prevent hand rashes and to further protect us against diseases like COVID," says Dr. Helton.
For any further information please contact mineli@glovesinabottle.com
Media Contact:
Mineli Gagliano
237441@email4pr.com