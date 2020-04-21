LUGOFF, S.C., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redeem Therapeutics, a retail and wholesale CBD company in Lugoff, South Carolina, has converted part of its CBD manufacturing efforts to produce hand sanitizer in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a global shortage of sanitation products. Additionally, for every two units sold at retail, Redeem Therapeutics will donate one bottle of hand sanitizer to South Carolina EMTs, police departments, and those risking their lives fighting this crisis on the frontlines. The Sheriff Departments in the four counties of Fairfield, Kershaw, Lexington and Richland are receiving the first donations.
Mat Fairfax, President of Redeem Therapeutics commented, "As our nation faces a reality we have truly never seen before, we know it is our company's responsibility to use our science and experience to contribute to the efforts that are keeping our communities safe right now."
As the initial shock of this crisis hit our nation and the need for high-quality sanitary and medical products continues to exponentially grow, Redeem Therapeutics took immediate action to formulate a research-backed solution and repurpose part of its manufacturing lines to get the most units to market as quickly as possible. The scientists, researchers, and manufacturers at Redeem Therapeutics apply the same cutting-edge technology they've been implementing for over 60 years to manufacture its hand sanitizer. Despite its accelerated timeline, Redeem Therapeutics' addition of hand sanitizer production upholds its company-wide safety guidelines, sanitary measures, and cGMP standards.
"In light of recent events and the gratitude we have for those on the frontlines battling this virus on a daily basis, we felt, as a company, we had to do our part to keep our society safe too," stated Mark Crawford, VP of Sales and Marketing.
Redeem Therapeutics will continue offering its standard CBD lineup of products in addition to hand sanitizer.
About Redeem Therapeutics: Redeem Therapeutics is a group of experienced scientists, entrepreneurs, farmers, and friends putting forth safe, effective, and consistent products. Our goal is to provide the highest quality natural alternatives, refined by science, to improve others' health. We straddle two worlds--natural alternatives and big pharma. Our unique perspective is formed by the scientific discipline of more than 60 years in the pharmaceutical industry and our intuitive understanding, passion, and experiences with natural remedies.
Contact: Mark Crawford, Redeem Therapeutics
Phone: 803-736-3577
Email: mark@redeemrx.com
https://redeemrx.com
https://growwithredeem.com