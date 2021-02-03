CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite the growing pandemic, locally-owned and operated transportation company BriteLift continues to provide wheelchair-accessible rides to patients all across the Chicago Metropolitan Area and surrounding areas (also expanded to South-East Wisconsin).
The Rosemont-based company says that they are doing all they can to assist in the growing fight to flatten the curve and slow down the rise of cases in the area, modifying their vehicles and facilities to cater to patients both positive of COVID-19 and patients suspected to be carrying the virus.
"About 30–35 cases a week", says BriteLift co-owner Steve Rapaport when asked about the number of passengers with suspected COVID-19 that they transport to and from local medical centers. Since wheelchair users may have underlying conditions and are at higher risk during the pandemic, safety and sanitation become more important than ever. At BriteLift, as part of their response to the pandemic, extra measures have been put in place to protect both drivers and passengers including plastic partitions, free supply of hand sanitizer and masks, high-standard disinfection of touchable surfaces after every ride, and thorough fogging sanitation.
The number of positive cases continues to rise in Illinois. Local health officials reported 3296 newly confirmed and probable cases on January 30, 2021, bringing the total number of known infections in the state alone to just over 1.13M and the statewide death toll to 21,253 since the early onset of the pandemic last year.
Igor Yavnoshan, a driver for BriteLift for over three years, shares his thoughts on driving professionally at this time saying that he understands the difficulties patients may go through and empathizes with his passengers as a major part of his job, especially those utilizing wheelchairs and mobility aids.
"It's no different now. People still need healthcare today, maybe now more than ever," says Yavnoshan. The 58-year-old began professionally driving in 2014. Yavnoshan has a personal connection to the disabled community. He was previously in a major car accident with his family that left him severely injured. After a successful surgery, he spent a month restricted to a wheelchair and going to rehabilitation, occasionally traveling from his home in Madison, Wisconsin to the local hospital. The experience in therapy, he recalled, was difficult and uncomfortable, having to be taken around in a wheelchair and eating with a straw because his jaw was wired shut. According to him, this event is a big influence on how he interacts with customers, and why he cares so much about their comfort as they ride with him. Yavnoshan, along with the other BriteLift drivers are specially trained and certified to provide extra assistance into buildings, helping passengers all the way into their destinations.
About BriteLift
Addressing the lack of transportation options for wheelchair users, BriteLift built their company on the foundation of giving wheelchair users back their freedom and independence through safe transportation. They have established a passionate team, as exemplified in Igor Yavnoshan, to make sure the disabled Chicago community is taken care of. According to them, the growing pandemic only strengthens their cause, giving them a newer sense of responsibility in their community.
