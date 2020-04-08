PHOENIX, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A licensed, professional cleaning company in the Phoenix Metro area is providing their clients with a disinfecting, fogging procedure that is effective in killing Coronaviruses and other disruptive pathogens. It employs a high-grade cleaning agent that is sprayed with hand-held fogging machines and followed by a thorough disinfecting process targeted at all common areas used by employees in commercial office buildings.
"These challenging times require extra safety measures." says owner Martha Llamas. "We are currently at war with a faceless enemy. Janitorial companies are right there on the front lines protecting citizens. It's crucial that our clients are confident that, before everyone gets back to work, we've taken the extra steps to help protect them, their employees and customers."
Martha's company has just released a new video detailing their procedure and how it is affecting their normal business practices.
https://marthallamas.com/cv-disinfecting/
Martha Llamas currently employs 70 people in the Phoenix Metro Area. Her amazing life story has been featured on international television shows, in newspapers and magazines, on radio shows and podcasts. It is truly inspiring, and a great example of what hard work, determination and strength of character can accomplish, even in the wake of seemingly impossible odds.
A short video of her harrowing story, "My American Dream," is available on her EPK:
https://marthallamas.com/electronic-press-kit/
