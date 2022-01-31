LAUREL, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the American Academy of Implant Dentistry's 2021 Annual Meeting held in Chicago, IL, November 10 – 13 – Vikaskumar Patel, DDS of Laurel, MD, was recognized as an Associate Fellow of the Academy. As one of 750 dentists who hold this distinguished membership, Dr. Patel is one of the leading experts in implant care.
Doctor Patel is a member of the Smile Savers Dentistry team based in Maryland. Dr. Patel began his dental practice in India, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery from Rajiv Gandhi University. He moved to the United States in 2008 and attended Monroe College and then NYU. He graduated top of his class and earned an MBA and DDS, respectively.
To qualify for Associate Fellowship, Dr. Patel completed a minimum of 300 hours of post-doctoral instruction in implant dentistry, performed implant cases, and passed the Academy's Associate Fellow examination. This examination, which is conducted by an expert panel of implant dentists, included a written examination, a series of oral examinations, and defense of three implant cases that he had completed.
"I am extremely humbled and honored to be recognized by a distinguished group of my peers from across the nation," Vikaskumar Patel, DDS, said. "Throughout my career, I have worked to provide the best service for clients, and this is another step in that direction. I have undergone additional training, education and gained more experience to improve the overall health of our community."
The examination process measured Dr. Patel's clinical proficiency in surgical and prosthetic dental implant techniques, in-depth knowledge of dental implants, commitment to excellence in implant dental practice, and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry's standards for ethics and patient welfare.
Throughout Dr. Patel's extensive career in dentistry, Dr. Patel's knowledge has been instrumental in improving dental care across the United States. He received the New York Academy of Medicine's Margaret E. Mahoney Fellowship for his research investigating the effectiveness of federally qualified health centers in providing dental services to underserved communities. In 2012, the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research (NIDCR) awarded him a grant for research involving endodontic materials. Dr. Patel also received the prestigious Fellow of International Congress of Impantologists award for implant dentistry in 2019.
The American Academy of Implant Dentistry is the oldest professional organization in the U.S. dedicated to the advancement of the implant field. Its more than 5,500 members include general dentists, oral and maxillofacial surgeons, periodontists, and prosthodontists. The Academy's Associate Fellow and Fellow credentials are a testament to excellence in implant dentistry.
