Georgetown Dental Assistant School is providing dental assistant training from local dental clinic, Westinghouse Dental. Georgetown Dental Assistant School is regulated and approved by Texas Workforce Commission.
GEORGETOWN, Texas, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Georgetown Dental Assistant School has modern dental facility at 940 Westinghouse Rd, Suite 104, Georgetown, TX 78626 and operates from Westinghouse Dental, both owned and operated by local family dentist, Dr. Dholariya.
Dr. Dholariya realizes the shortage of quality dental Assistants in Austin metropolitan and surrounding suburbs. Dr. Dholariya says "Most students currently have to travel to Austin to attend classes and for some students working at other jobs, this traveling is inconvenient. Providing this training locally in Georgetown at lower tuition than big corporate schools, is a win-win for students and local community employment."
The program's curriculum is consists of a 13 week course with 40+ externship hours and a strong focus on Hands-on training. Georgetown Dental Assistant School offers flexible financing for those who are not able to pay upfront.
To ensure each student receives a positive and rewarding experience, Georgetown Dental Assistant School has invested heavily in cutting-edge dental technology to carry out general, restorative and cosmetic dentistry with greater patient comfort and better accuracy.
"Our curriculum is direct and straight to the point, no messing around. Positive attitudes and hard work are essential on your road to success. Every dental office has its own personality, so when it comes to finding a job, you're also looking for an office that will become your second family," Says Dr. Dholariya of Georgetown Dental Assistant School.
For more information about Georgetown Dental Assistant School, visit the School website at https://www.georgetowndentalassistantschool.com/ or call at 512-686-5991.
