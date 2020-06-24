RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) donated $2,500 to Free Mom Hugs Inland Empire, helping support affirmations and celebrations of the LGBTQ+ community during pride month and ensure these activities continue throughout the year. This sponsorship is in addition to IEHP's recent statement reaffirming support of protections for gender identity and sexual orientation.
Free Mom Hugs is a registered non-profit organization composed of parents and allies of the LGBTQ+ community. They utilize donations, volunteer support and active chapters in 48 states to educate and encourage families, church leaders and civil leaders to embrace and support the LGBTQ+ community.
"Free Mom Hugs Inland Empire Chapter is so grateful to IEHP's donation," said Desiree Menjivar, Free Mom Hugs Inland Empire Chapter Lead. "2020 was the year to go 'Beyond the Hug,'" she added. "Due to events being canceled to keep us all healthy and safe, we had to reinvent ourselves to keep up. We look forward to partnering with IEHP to spread love and support in our community, when and where we can."
Focusing on inclusivity and the needs of LGBTQ+ young adults, Free Mom Hugs Inland Empire will join IEHP in supporting Host Homes Program events this summer. Host Homes Program is a national initiative that provides supportive, short-term housing for young adults (ages 18-24) who are experiencing housing instability.
"Our mission to deliver quality, safe and accessible health care has and will always be the driving force behind everything we do," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer, Jarrod McNaughton. "This includes respecting the dignity of the people we serve and ensuring all members, including those who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, have the support and resources they need to be healthy and well. Partnering with organizations like Free Mom Hugs allows us to actively contribute to that cause."
About IEHP
IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is a top 10 largest Medicaid health plan and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.2 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.