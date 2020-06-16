JENKINTOWN, Pa., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TerraVida Holistic Centers, ("TerraVida" or "the company") a women-owned medical marijuana dispensary company in Pennsylvania, is the first to create and successfully implement a free, Act 16 compliant, caregiver delivery program offered to patients.
COVID-19 has allowed for adaptations to the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program including: the addition of allowing caregivers to have multiple patients, introducing curbside pickup services, and delivery services. TerraVida decides to take these new program adaptions and enhance them to fit patients' needs leading them to a position of exceeding 1,300 home deliveries to patients.
"We knew patients, especially those who already have vulnerable conditions, would have added stressors during the current pandemic. We knew this meant that we would have to do everything in our power to adjust our services to fit the concerns and needs of patients in our community. The delivery program allows us to safely deliver medicine to patients that are unable/not comfortable with leaving their home. Our hope is that this, in addition to our curbside service offerings, eases patients' minds during a very difficult time," states TerraVida CEO, Chris Visco.
As TerraVida continues to offer regular in-store purchases, with social distancing guidelines in place, it also offers curbside pickup services at each dispensary location, as well as the new free caregiver home delivery services 6 days a week, within a 30-mile radius of its dispensary locations.
Patients are now able to safely order and receive their medicine with having little to no contact with staff members and other patients. The continued timeline of such services in place will depend on the future decision of the Pennsylvania Department of Health to allow these adaptations to become part of the normal guidelines and regulations.
Patients looking to receive delivery from TerraVida should contact the company's delivery help line at: 267-636-9997 or visit their website here and can expect about a 48-hour delivery turn around.
About TerraVida Holistic Centers
TerraVida Holistic Centers is a women-owned Medical Marijuana company founded in 2017. The company operates medical marijuana dispensaries throughout Pennsylvania as well as runs events to educate the local community about medical marijuana.
Contact
Kelsey Voelker
Marketing Assistant
kelseyv@terravidahc.com
215.836.1535 ext. 213