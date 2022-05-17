Village Crossing at Worman's Mill will host a senior health and fitness expo for the local community
FREDERICK, Md., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SageLife community, Village Crossing at Worman's Mill, will host a senior health and fitness expo, on May 25th, 2022 from 3:30 – 5:30 pm. The expo will take place at the "Town Square" at Worman's Mill, 2470 Merchant Street Frederick, MD.
"As an ongoing effort to spread awareness about senior health and fitness to our community, we invite the public to come and learn more about how important wellness is, especially as we age," said Robyn Wheat, Director of Community Relations at Village Crossing.
Visitors are encouraged to experience the health and fitness exhibitors in around the town's square, which will feature demos and informational take-a-ways.
Demonstrations being offered are:
1. "Mobility Matters" presented by the Frederick Health Team at 3:30 pm
2. "Mindful Eating Habits" presented by Wellness Works at 4:30 pm
3. "Zumba Gold" presented by Kelli Donaghue at 5:30 pm
To learn more visit http://www.sagelife.com or http://www.villagecrossingatwormansmill.com.
