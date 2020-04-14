MADISON, Wis., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Botanics & Health Inc., makers of Tru-Releaf™, announced it will donate 25% of its revenues to Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, to help support its healthcare workers who are providing the needed care to combat the pandemic affecting the world and Wisconsin.
Tru-Releaf is an all-natural, topically applied pure CBD lotion that is THC-free, reduces pain and has no side-effects since it never enters the bloodstream.
Michael J. Schultz, CEO of Botanics & Health Inc. stated, "We created Tru-Releaf to help others with their pain and as a member of the Wisconsin community, we want to support those who provide much needed care to others. The sacrifice we are making financially can't compare to the sacrifices they are making every day, and we will continue our support until the war against this pandemic is over.
"Botanics & Health wants to be the example for all companies, small to large, to show how they can support our frontline healthcare providers in this historical time of need. By committing 25% of revenues, B&H shows its commitment to community, to our healthcare providers and to the business community.
"To help Aurora Health and its workers, text 'relief' to 31996 to order Tru-Releaf online at a discount with the promo code 'aurora' and have it delivered to your door by the US Mail safely and securely. You will help yourself live pain free while helping support Aurora Health healthcare workers in this time of need."
Botanics & Health Inc. works with all non-profits to help them in this time of need and encourages them to reach out to create fundraising opportunities.
About Botanics & Health Inc.
B&H is the maker of Tru-Releaf™ pure CBD topical pain relief lotion that is THC-free and provides precise CBD application to affected areas to relieve pain. Tru-Releaf was developed by Michael J. Schultz, its CEO and founder, as a way to help his wife, a stroke survivor who suffered from enormous pain and partial paralysis. Thanks to Tru-Releaf she has eliminated all opiates, as well as three other addictive prescription medicines, and lives a relatively pain-free life. It was this breakthrough that led him to work to legalize CBD for use nationally. B&H grows its own proprietary strain of hemp, extracts the CBD in an organic and earth-friendly process and formulates it into an all-natural and organic lotion that contains only one active ingredient, full-spectrum CBD. Tru-Releaf is grown and formulated proudly in the state of Wisconsin.
Press Contacts
Botanics & Health Inc.
Jesse Spohn
media@tru-releaf.com
www.tru-releaf.com
(608) 824-0891