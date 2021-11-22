SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Locanabio, Inc., a genetic medicines company developing therapeutics for patients with severe neuromuscular, neurodegenerative and retinal diseases, today announced that its leadership team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference, November 29-December 2, 2021

Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference, November 30-December 2, 2021

  • Dr. Burns will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 8:25 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at https://locanabio.com/news/#events. The webcast will be available for 90 days following the fireside chat.

About Locanabio, Inc.

Locanabio is a leader in developing a new class of genetic medicines that has the potential to significantly improve the lives of patients with devastating genetic diseases by correcting the message of disease-causing RNA. Our proprietary platform, CORRECTx™, uses gene therapy to deliver RNA-binding protein systems that can be engineered to selectively manipulate disease-causing RNA by multiple mechanisms. Our systems are designed to provide a durable therapy with a single administration without altering a cell's DNA. Locanabio's CORRECTx platform has applications across a range of tissues and diseases and we are currently advancing programs in neurodegenerative, neuromuscular and retinal diseases. For more information, visit www.locanabio.com.

Media Contact

Jenna Urban

Berry & Company

jurban@berrypr.com 

+1-212-253-8881

