ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LocumTenens.com, a leading physician and advanced practitioner staffing agency, is proud to announce that Adwoa (Adj) Awotwi, general counsel, has been named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) inaugural list of DE&I Influencers. Individuals on this list are celebrated for their dedication to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in their organizations and communities.
Awotwi has made a significant impact on DE&I at LocumTenens.com, engaging with associates to promote and celebrate diversity, inclusion and multiculturalism, and her work does not stop at the company level. She has spent the past 15 years giving back to the community through Truancy Intervention Project (TIP), North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC) and various other company-sponsored charitable initiatives.
"Adj is extremely well respected and admired within our LocumTenens.com family, as well as in her local community," says Chris Franklin, president of LocumTenens.com. "She dedicates a great deal of her waking moments to improving the lives of those around her and creating awareness of bias and prejudice within our community. I'm proud of how she uses her positive influence to advance inclusivity efforts among our associates and customers."
Awotwi leads LocumTenens.com's DE&I initiatives, serving as chair of its new Inclusion Advisory Council (IAC), whose mission is to strengthen and further how the company embraces diverse perspectives and backgrounds; promotes anti-racism, allyship and inclusive culture; and fosters open, educational and constructive conversation on the issues of race, equality and shared experiences.
"Every day, the news delivers heartbreaking stories of inequalities, prejudices and violence in our society. The inaugural DE&I Influencers list is one step that SIA is taking to increase visibility around belonging, and around avenues for more inclusive work environments," says Subadhra Sriram, editor and publisher, media products at SIA. "We are proud to draw attention to those professionals who are making strides in relation to diversity, equity and inclusion. These influencers are effecting change on a daily basis while carving a path for the workforce solutions ecosystem to follow."
About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)
SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions
Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem
Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.
About LocumTenens.com
LocumTenens.com specializes in the temporary placement of physicians, advanced practitioners and psychologists at healthcare facilities across the U.S. through onsite and telehealth services. As the industry's most-visited job board, LocumTenens.com helps healthcare organizations connect with the medical professionals they need to ensure patients have access to quality care. Founded in 1995, LocumTenens.com is a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, helping place clinicians who deliver care to more than seven million patients in over 2,400 healthcare facilities in the U.S. LocumTenens.com is a Jackson Healthcare® company. Learn more at http://www.locumtenens.com/about.
