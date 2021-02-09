ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LocumTenens.com, a leading physician and advanced practitioner staffing agency, announced today that it has won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent Diamond Awards for providing superior service to its clients and clinician candidates for eight consecutive years – with 2021 marking its highest scores yet. In partnership with presenting sponsor CareerBuilder and gold sponsors Indeed and Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied, and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are twice as likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with other agencies.
LocumTenens.com received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 77.3% of its clients and scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 84% of its placed physicians and advanced practitioners. The industry average for clients is 38% and 40% for placed job candidates.
"Our associates have always been dedicated to exceeding the service expectations of our clients and clinicians, and their commitment to excellent service has never been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chris Franklin, president of LocumTenens.com. "We are proud their commitment is reflected in LocumTenens.com's scores."
Net Promoter® Scores measure client and clinician loyalty to a company. LocumTenen.com's score from clients is nearly 45 percentage points higher than the industry average, and its score from clinicians is 61 percentage points higher than the industry average.
"After one of the most turbulent years in modern history, winners of the 2021 Best of Staffing Award have proven their commitment to go above and beyond in support of their clients and placed talent," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "These service leaders have demonstrated their capacity to be agile, to be precise, and to prioritize the client and talent experience above all else. It is my honor to celebrate and showcase the 2021 Best of Staffing winners alongside feedback from their actual clients and placed talent on ClearlyRated.com!"
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at http://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.
About Best of Staffing
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and placed talent. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated ratings and testimonials.
About LocumTenens.com
LocumTenens.com specializes in the temporary placement of physicians, advanced practitioners, and psychologists at healthcare facilities across the U.S. through onsite and telehealth services. As the industry's most-visited job board, LocumTenens.com helps healthcare organizations connect with the medical professionals they need to ensure patients have access to quality care. Founded in 1995, LocumTenens.com is a leader in the healthcare staffing industry, helping place clinicians who deliver care to more than seven million patients in over 2,400 healthcare facilities in the U.S. LocumTenens.com is a Jackson Healthcare® company. Learn more at http://www.locumtenens.com/about.
