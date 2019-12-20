- Lodo's Unique Platform Integrates Next-Generation Sequencing, AI/ML and Synthetic Biology to Reinvent Environmentally-Sourced, Natural Product Drug Discovery-- - This Platform Allows Lodo to Identify and Prioritize Novel Drug Leads Directly from the Millions of Undiscovered Molecules Encoded in Environmental Microbial DNA-- - Validation of Platform in Projects with Global Partners Sets the Stage for Expanded Industry Collaborations and Advancement of Lodo's Internal Pipeline--