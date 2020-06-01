NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lodo Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company hacking nature's diversity to reinvent natural product drug discovery, today announced that Dale Pfost, PhD, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:30 am EDT.
A link to the live audio webcast of the company's presentation is available at http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff126/lodo/. A replay of the webcast will be available at this link for 90 days.
About Lodo Therapeutics
Lodo's technology enabled P4 PlatformTM with ClusterTechTM is reinventing natural product drug discovery. Our DNA-first approach taps the vast numbers of structurally diverse, biologically relevant drug-like molecules encoded in biosynthetic gene clusters in microbial DNA. Lodo integrates breakthroughs in next-generation sequencing, artificial intelligence/machine learning and synthetic biology to identify, characterize and prioritize lead candidates in silico. Our informatics database and predictive models become more informative and valuable with each cycle of the P4 Platform. Lodo uses synthetic biology to boost production and enhance candidate molecules' pharmacologic properties, including their ability to engage challenging targets. Together, these integrated technologies increase the speed, efficiency and productivity of the discovery process by orders of magnitude. Natural products were formerly a rich source of new drugs but have fallen out of favor due to the limitations of conventional technologies. We view our ability to efficiently access, annotate and prioritize large numbers of natural product drug-like molecules in silico as a historic breakthrough. Following successful initial collaborations with two leading global partners, Lodo is developing a pipeline of oncology drugs and seeking multiple additional partners in a range of indications. Lodo is headquartered in New York City and is supported by top tier investors, including Arch Venture Partners, Alexandria Venture Investments, Pfizer, AbbVie and Lilly. For more information, visit lodotherapeutics.com.
