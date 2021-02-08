MANSFIELD, Texas, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists announces the opening of a new location at 2302 Lone Star Road, Suite #160, Mansfield, Texas 76063. A future location is currently under construction and will be announced Summer 2021.
One of three locations in the North Texas area, Lone Star Orthopaedic provides expert service in spine surgery, sport medicine, joint replacement, and other disciplines. Our talented staff of professionals are dedicated to helping patients regain their quality of life.
"We are excited to begin building relationships through patient care in Mansfield and to become part of a growing community. We expect to become the community orthopedic, and foot and ankle providers that people can trust an know they are being well cared for," says orthopaedic professional, Dr. Dalton Ryba.
"Lone Star has a positive and fun atmosphere to spend my work week in. Getting to work with the doctors here at Lone Star Orthopaedic is a blessing and you can tell they genuinely care about each patient that comes into the clinic," says Laura Cortez.
Lone Star Orthopaedic physicians currently serving the Mansfield location include Barnard Barragan, M.D., Hand Surgeon; Shiv Patel, M.D., Sports Medicine; and Dalton Ryba, D.P.M, Board-Certified Foot & Ankle Surgeon.
Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists Mansfield serves existing patients and is accepting new patients with orthopaedic and sports medicine needs ranging from sprains, strains and fractures, workers' compensation injuries, to the most complex total joint preservation, reconstruction or replacement, and both non-surgical and surgical spine care needs.
To learn more about, or to schedule an appointment with Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists, call (817) 926-2663 or visit http://www.LoneStar-Ortho.net.
About Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists
Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists has 3 locations in the North Texas area, providing state-of-the-art musculoskeletal and sports medicine treatments. With a team of 8 physicians and growing, the practice provides the highest level of patient care for injury or deformity of muscles, joints, bones and spine. Learn more at http://www.LoneStar-Ortho.net.
