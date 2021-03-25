FREDERICK, Md., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After years of planning, the much anticipated new South County Family Y, conveniently located between the Urbana Middle School and High School, is set to open Monday, April 5 with an Open House being held 10 am-4 pm Saturday and Sunday, April 10 & 11.
"The Urbana community is growing quickly and will only continue to grow. Active Older Adults and Families in this area need the support and essential programming offered by the YMCA for healthy living and youth development!" says Charlie Seymour, Turning Point Commercial and YMCA South County Advisory Board Chair.
Festivities planned will showcase not only the facility but the programs and services of the YMCA of Frederick County. Cooking class demonstrations, trial group exercise classes, and swim lesson tests are just a few of the planned activities.
"The Y will provide positive activities from an early age to help young people reach their full potential so they can grow into thriving adults," said Chris Colville, president, and CEO at the YMCA of Frederick County.
Facility amenities include:
- Aquatics Center
- Health & Wellness Center
- Group Exercise Studios
- Indoor Running Track
- Gymnasium
- Kids' Fun Zone
- Intergenerational Center
- Teaching Kitchen
- Community Rooms
The South County Family YMCA will be offering summer camps at the new branch, beginning the week of June 21 and registration has already opened.
Programs such as swim lessons and youth sports will begin the week of April 25 with the YMCA of Frederick County's Spring II session and registration for those programs begin April 5 for members.
Members of the YMCA of Frederick County have access to both facilities, the Downtown Y and the South County Family Y, as well as discounts on programs offered at their ancillary locations including the Green Valley Child Care Center, Camp West Mar, Y Arts Center, and the Y Gymnastics Warehouse.
Additional information on the Grand Opening, Open House, and Membership can be found online at http://www.frederickymca.org
