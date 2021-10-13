PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longevity Health Plan, a leading independent provider of Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNP) for nursing home residents, today announced it will expand its service area in Florida, Illinois and New Jersey for the 2022 plan year. The company's service area will now include nearly 300 additional nursing homes comprising more than 33,000 beds.
"Longevity's service area expansion in Florida, Illinois and New Jersey is testament to the confidence that our skilled nursing partners have in our commitment to and success in caring for the medical, social and emotional needs of nursing home residents," said Dr. René Lerer, CEO of Longevity. "Forward-thinking facility owners and operators recognize the value of our multi-disciplinary, patient-centric model in achieving quality outcomes and the significant benefit of the expertise and resources our nurse practitioners provide, especially in these challenging times."
In Florida, Longevity has added Alachua, Brevard, Citrus, Duval, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Marion, Sarasota and Volusia counties to its service area. In Illinois, the company has expanded its presence in the Chicago metro area with the addition of Kane and Will counties. In New Jersey, Longevity's service area now includes Atlantic, Cape May, Gloucester, Hunterdon and Warren counties.
With this expansion, Longevity is growing its geographic footprint across the three states by nearly 70%. The company's ISNP plans are now available to serve 95% of skilled nursing residents in New Jersey, 72% of residents in Florida and, 45% of residents in Illinois.
Medicare beneficiaries in Longevity's partner facilities in these counties can begin enrolling in its unique ISNP plan with the start of the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) on October 15 for coverage effective January 1, 2022.
"Longevity's demonstrated track record of collaborating with skilled nursing partners to improve quality outcomes, census, and onsite clinical staffing has been especially attractive to facilities that are looking to differentiate themselves." said Marc Hudak, chief growth officer for Longevity. "With dedicated advanced practitioners working side-by-side with facility team members, Longevity helps mitigate the impact of today's unprecedented staffing environment while increasing census to help ensure the long-term stability of their homes."
Longevity's health plans, known as Institutional Special Needs Plans or ISNPs, are specially designated Medicare Advantage plans designed for people living in nursing homes. The company creates partnerships with skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) to offer its plan to their long-term residents.
Longevity nurse practitioners care for members on-site in nursing facilities, coordinating with primary care doctors and engaging pharmacists, geriatricians, behavioral health experts and other clinicians as appropriate. The company's model of care focuses on treating in place instead of unnecessarily transferring members to the hospital, away from the familiarity and security of the skilled nursing facility.
Individuals who have Medicare Parts A and B and reside in or are expected to reside in a participating nursing facility for 90 days or more are eligible to join Longevity Health Plan.
Longevity's plans provide all the benefits of Original Medicare plus a dedicated on-site clinical team, Part D prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, podiatry, hearing, telehealth, tai-chi and chair yoga, and companion services, among other benefits tailored for Michigan residents.
Longevity Health Plan is one of the nation's fastest-growing independent providers of Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNPs). The company's model emphasizes individualized, proactive clinical care and services, addressing members' full range of medical, social and behavioral health needs in a coordinated and patient-centric approach. Longevity currently operates plans in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. For more information, visit http://www.longevityhealthplan.com.
