PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longevity Health Plan, a leading independent provider of Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNP) for nursing home residents, today announced it has expanded into Colorado for the 2022 plan year. The company's 14-county service area encompasses nearly 80% of the skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in the state.
"We are pleased to partner with several leading facility operators in Colorado who share our vision for improving the lives of nursing home residents," said Dr. René Lerer, CEO of Longevity. "Collaborating with Longevity means that SNF owners and administrators can be confident that their enrolled long-term residents' medical, social and emotional needs are cared for and their staff benefit from the additional expertise and resources our clinical model brings to bear. Together we deliver high-quality care and more personal attention for members, as well as greater peace of mind for families and loved ones."
"The traction Longevity has gained in Colorado and the six other states where we operate is testament to the value that our ISNP brings to nursing home owners and administrators who are navigating the "new normal" of long-term care for vulnerable populations," Lerer added.
"We believe Longevity's unique ISNP model offers very significant benefits over traditional Medicare for enrolled long-term members," said Jay Moskowitz, CEO of Vivage Senior Living, one of Longevity's SNF partners in Colorado. "In evaluating potential go-forward ISNP partners, we considered all options in the market and found that Longevity offered a superior plan that most closely aligned with Vivage's commitment to high-quality care and innovation."
Longevity's Colorado service area comprises Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Fremont, Jefferson, Larimer, Mesa, Montrose, Morgan, Pueblo and Weld counties.
The company enrolled several hundred members in its plan as part of the recent Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP), which ended December 7. Medicare beneficiaries in Longevity's partner facilities in these counties can continue to enroll throughout the year.
"Over the last 12 months, we have launched plans in three new states and expanded our footprint significantly in our existing states," said Marc Hudak, chief growth officer for Longevity. "We are thrilled to offer plans to better serve long-term care residents via an enhanced suite of benefits and dedicated advanced practitioners to help them achieve their goals of care."
"We continue to rapidly scale our unique platform nationally with forward-thinking skilled nursing partners who are taking a leadership role in value-based care," he added.
Prior to establishing its Colorado plan, Longevity launched new plans in North Carolina and Michigan in 2021 and announced service area expansions for the 2022 plan year in Florida, Illinois and New Jersey.
Longevity's health plans, known as Institutional Special Needs Plans or ISNPs, are specially designated Medicare Advantage plans designed for people living in nursing homes. The company creates partnerships with skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) to offer its plan to their long-term residents.
Longevity advanced practitioners care for members on-site in skilled nursing facilities, coordinating with primary care doctors and engaging pharmacists, geriatricians, behavioral health experts, social workers, and other clinicians as appropriate. The company's model of care focuses on treating in place and avoiding unnecessarily transferring members to the hospital, away from the familiarity and security of the skilled nursing facility.
Individuals who have Medicare Parts A and B and reside in or are expected to reside in a participating nursing facility for 90 days or more are eligible to join Longevity Health Plan.
Longevity's plans provide all the benefits of Original Medicare plus a dedicated on-site clinical team, Part D prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, podiatry, hearing, telehealth, tai-chi and chair yoga, and companion services, among other benefits tailored for Colorado residents.
Longevity Health Plan is one of the nation's fastest-growing independent providers of Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNPs). The company's model emphasizes individualized, proactive clinical care and services, addressing members' full range of medical, social and behavioral health needs in a coordinated and patient-centric approach. In addition to Colorado, Longevity operates plans in Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. For more information, visit http://www.longevityhealthplan.com.
