PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Longevity Health Plan, the nation's fastest-growing independent provider of Medicare Advantage ISNP plans for nursing home residents, today announced it will expand into Michigan beginning July 1. The company is licensed to offer its unique ISNP plan initially in 16 counties across the state.
"Through our clinically driven, patient-centric model, Longevity cares for the medical, social and emotional needs of nursing home residents in a comprehensive, coordinated and proactive manner," said Dr. René Lerer, CEO of Longevity. "We are pleased to partner with forward-thinking nursing home owners and operators in Michigan who embrace our multidisciplinary, holistic approach and recognize the value that our nurse practitioners bring in ensuring high-quality care for members and peace of mind for their loved ones."
Longevity's health plans, known as Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNPs), are specially designated Medicare Advantage plans designed for people living in nursing homes. The company creates partnerships with skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) to offer its plan to their long-term residents.
Longevity nurse practitioners care for members on-site in nursing facilities, coordinating with primary care doctors and engaging pharmacists, geriatricians, behavioral health experts and other clinicians as appropriate. The company's model of care focuses on treating in place instead of unnecessarily transferring members to the hospital, away from the familiarity and security of the skilled nursing facility.
"Longevity's launch in Michigan this summer, our upcoming geographic expansions, and the addition of new SNF partners continue to demonstrate the value of our partnership model for skilled nursing facility owners and administrators," said Marc Hudak, chief growth officer for Longevity. "By providing additional patient care resources and augmenting our SNFs' clinical capabilities, we help achieve important quality objectives while also delivering greater satisfaction for nursing home residents and their loved ones."
Individuals who have Medicare Parts A and B and reside in or are expected to reside in a participating nursing facility for 90 days or more are eligible to join Longevity Health Plan. Longevity's Michigan launch will focus on nursing homes in southeastern Michigan initially with expansion planned across the state.
Longevity's plans provide all the benefits of Original Medicare plus a dedicated on-site clinical team, Part D prescription drug coverage, dental, vision, podiatry, hearing, telehealth, tai-chi and chair yoga, and companion services, among other benefits tailored for Michigan residents.
About Longevity Health Plan
Longevity Health Plan is the nation's fastest-growing independent provider of Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plans (ISNPs). The company's model emphasizes individualized, proactive clinical care and services, addressing members' full range of medical, social and behavioral health needs in a coordinated and patient-centric approach. Longevity currently operates plans in Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and North Carolina. For more information, visit http://www.longevityhealthplan.com.
# # #
Contact: Marc Hudak
marc.hudak@longevityhealthplan.com
267-644-8983
Media Contact
Marc Hudak, Longevity Health Plan, +1 (267) 644-8983, marc.hudak@longevityhealthplan.com
SOURCE Longevity Health Plan