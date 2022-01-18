TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the era of patient-centred research and healthcare, clinical researchers are being asked to think beyond hypothesis testing, and to engage in sometimes difficult discussions about the meaningfulness of their trial results.
Regulators, payers, clinicians and patient advocacy groups all want to understand how innovative products and treatments can change the course of disease, and how patients will experience and value these changes. Qualitative longitudinal research is a powerful tool for understanding the importance patients ascribe to the changes they experience. While there are established methods in place for conducting cross-sectional qualitative research, longitudinal qualitative research is a promising and innovative field for which specific methods are not yet well-defined.
Join this webinar for insights on how to design and conduct longitudinal qualitative research. Experts will share knowledge from over six years of successfully designing and conducting longitudinal interviews in clinical trials. The methodological choices in longitudinal qualitative research will be examined from start to finish — from study design, to interview guides, data analysis and reporting.
Join expert speakers from ICON, Sally Lanar, Senior Outcomes Researcher, PCO, GHEORE; and Alexia Marrel, Lead Outcomes Researcher, PCO, GHEORE, for the live webinar on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Longitudinal Qualitative Research: A Powerful Tool for Patient-centred Research.
