LONGMONT, Colo., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After the COVID-19 vaccines were approved by the FDA, Longmont Dental Loft set an ambitious goal to have the entire staff fully vaccinated by the end of March of 2021. They are proud to announce this goal has been accomplished and every team member has been vaccinated.
"It's important as healthcare providers that we're part of the solution to end the pandemic," said Adrienne Hedrick, Longmont Dental Loft Dentist, and owner. "Having all of our team vaccinated is critical for both our team and patients to feel protected while at our dental office. I'm extremely proud to have a staff that values their own health as well as wanting to protect our community."
Even though all team members have been vaccinated, Longmont Dental Loft is still taking the same precautionary measures as before the team was vaccinated. The office is still following all ADA, CDA, and CDC guidelines. Having the team vaccinated will provide an extra layer of safety.
About Longmont Dental Loft
Longmont Dental Loft is a family friendly dental provider in Longmont, Colorado. Dr. Adrienne Hedrick and her team provide leading-edge dentistry to Longmont, Colorado residents who seek a trusted dental group with a practical approach that combines state of the art technology with education, efficiency, and genuine care. Services include everything from preventative care to full mouth rehabilitation. For additional information, visit http://www.longmontdentalloft.com.
