LONGMONT, Colo., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SentrySciences LLC, a small business headquartered in Longmont Colorado (f/k/a PMT (USA) LLC) acquired an exclusive license to commercialize an AI patent in the pharmaceutical space. The patent uses deep machine learning and computational statistics to characterize protein drug aggregates and sub-visible particles. With use-cases throughout the biologic drug lifecycle, ParticleSentryᴬᴵ, the product containing this revolutionary approach, will bring Quality by Design (QbD) into protein drug formulation by understanding the impact of subvisible particles and protein aggregates within a drug candidate. When deployed at fill-finish, the product will deliver quantitative data to support risk-based strategies for product release. Learn more about ParticleSentryᴬᴵ here.
ParticleSentryᴬᴵ uses a convolutional neural network and computational statistics to analyze images produced by various microscopy platforms and creates a 'fingerprint' of the aggregate profile of a biologic drug. The fingerprints quantitatively demonstrate subvisible particles and protein aggregates. When deployed at-line, ParticleSentryᴬᴵ will change the analytical instrumentation landscape used to verify biologic drug quality by replacing older analytical solutions and answering the FDA and industry call for PAT (Process Analytical Technology) at fill-finish.
"The decision to license technology has opened a host of new opportunities for our company! ParticleSentryᴬᴵ is the only software platform of its kind in the pharmaceutical space. Our approach is exceptionally efficient because it learns to identify the optimum protein aggregate particles, and then sounds the alarm when statistically significant outliers are detected. This is in stark contrast to competing classification methods that require all possible outliers to be pre-defined during fingerprint training. While everyone else is looking to identify all the different types of needles in the haystack, we define the entire haystack so that if any strange-looking needles are in it, we know! This approach allows biologics manufacturers a method to quantify drug products for batch-to-batch consistency and still watch for outlier conditions," said Glenn Brandon, CEO of the company.
The development of software products to support the biopharma industry pulls upon the company's ~100 years of combined experience in the pharmaceutical industry, integrating solutions to meet the industry's exacting standards. The technology has become a platform for current and future AI solutions for the biopharmaceutical space, with ParticleSentryAI as the DNA for future products. SentrySciences has beta software for system demonstration and expects to finalize commercial software requirements for full release in Q4 of 2021. Until then, SentrySciences can develop fingerprints and collaborate on analysis and interpretation; this is easily facilitated remotely with an encrypted exchange of images. For more information on this exciting product, please contact SentrySciences at info@sentrysci.com.
Founded in 2010, SentrySciences LLC (f/k/a PMT (USA) LLC) is a leading distributor and integrator of particle detection hardware, software and cleanroom management, quality assurance and cGMP compliance technologies for the pharmaceutical, aerospace, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturing industries. The company's ParticleSentryAI system is the first artificial intelligence software platform for managing protein drug quality from creation to patient.
