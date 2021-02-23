ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Vice Chair Lori G. Cohen will present the inaugural Lori G. Cohen Emerging Women in Healthcare Award at the American Heart Association's 2021 Atlanta Heart Ball, to be held virtually on Feb. 25 from 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
The Lori G. Cohen Emerging Women in Healthcare Award will be presented annually to an Atlanta-area healthcare resident who has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to improving health in our community. Cohen, who in addition to her role as vice chair of the firm also serves as co-chair of the firm's Global Litigation Practice, and chair of Greenberg Traurig's Trial Practice Group, served as chair of the 2020 Heart Ball and has supported the American Heart Association for many years.
"Health care and medical issues have been at the 'heart' of my career as a trial attorney," Cohen said. "The mission of the American Heart Association is so important to me, as is my passion for mentorship and fostering leadership potential – particularly in women. I couldn't be more proud of all that the Lori G. Cohen Women in Healthcare & Philanthropy Award represents - outstanding commitment to improving the health of this community through volunteerism, leadership, and a passionate drive that far exceeds the expectations of one's medical training."
Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the annual Heart Ball. The campaign supports the American Heart Association's lifesaving mission to fight heart disease and stroke, while celebrating the foundation's success in driving change, funding science, and improving behaviors to help every heart.
