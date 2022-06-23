Premier orthopedic and spinal care practice, DOCS Health, offers patients some of the most advanced surgical spine solutions in the nation.
LOS ANGELES , June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOCS Health is well-known for excellence in orthopedic, neurosurgery spine and pain management care from highly-credentialed physicians. A comprehensive surgical center, DOCS Health, is physician-owned and operated and offers cutting-edge medical options and robotic-assisted surgery for patients. As pioneers in the use of the latest medical advancements, they are proud to be the first on the West Coast to utilize Globus Medical's newly launched 3-in-1intraoperative imaging platform, Excelsius3D™.
The Excelsius3D™ intraoperative 3D imaging system truly advances image guided robotic navigation in spinal surgery. It offers unmatched imaging adaptability, intelligence and automation and is the latest addition to Globus Medical's Excelsius™ ecosystem. The technology consolidates cone-beam CT, fluoroscopy and digital radiography into a single unit, eliminating the need for multiple imaging devices throughout one procedure. Excelsius3D™ combined with the Excelsius GPS® robotic navigation system provides a superior intraoperative, image-guided solution that is designed to improve spinal implant placement accuracy, lower radiation exposure and shorten operative times. The new imaging technology enables the DOCS Health surgical team to efficiently visualize anatomy, offering three imaging modes in a single comprehensive system and is easy to maneuver and position.
"We are excited about the addition of Excelsius3D™ to the operating room. This new tool will help us provide more efficient, accurate, and safer solutions to further optimize patients' surgical outcomes in spine surgeries," says Dr. Albert Wong.
More about DOCS Health:
DOCS Health is the source for innovative medical treatments for spinal, orthopedic and neurosurgical conditions, which can be performed in their state-of-the-art center. The team of orthopedic, sports injury and neurosurgery spine, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists have all received their education and training from some of the finest universities and most recognized medical institutions in the country. For more information or to schedule a consultation with one of DOCS Health specialists, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit http://www.docshealth.com.
