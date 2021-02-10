LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOCS Health is the source in Los Angeles for advanced, patient-centered orthopedic, spine, pain management, and sports injury care. The new, innovative DOCS Health website, http://www.docshealth.com, provides informative content and is designed to better highlight the full range of services offered. Patients can utilize the user-friendly site to explore the innovative and leading-edge treatment options, which are delivered by a team of leading orthopedic surgeons, pain management specialists, sports medicine physicians, and spine experts. The easy to navigate website features an engaging design that is tailored to the needs of both current and potential patients.
Their comprehensive surgical center is physician-owned and operated and offers advanced, cutting-edge medical treatments and robotic-assisted surgery options for patients. The surgery center is a comfortable, safe environment and is equipped with the most advanced medical equipment available for outpatient orthopedic, spinal and neurology surgery. It is also one of the few surgery centers that offer robotic-assisted hip and knee replacement.
"I am thrilled to share our new website. The enriched design provides patients with easy access to resources to stay informed and involved in the wide range of services and procedures we provide at DOCS Health," says Dr. Khawar Siddique, Co-CEO of DOCS Health.
DOCS Health is located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, CA. DOCS Health is your source for innovative medical treatments for spinal, orthopedic, and neurological conditions, which can be performed in their state-of-the-art surgical center and surgical hospital. The team of orthopedic, sports injury, spine surgeons, and physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists have all received their education and training from some of the finest universities and most recognized medical institutions. In an effort to continue to provide the best that medicine has to offer, the talented team of physicians at DOCS Health are in the process of constructing a brand-new, specialized DOCS Health Surgical Hospital. The revolutionary hospital will be dedicated to spine neurosurgery and orthopedic surgery and is slated to begin construction in early 2021, with a projected opening date in mid-2023.
For more information or to schedule a consultation with one of DOCS Health specialists, please call (424) 800-3627 or visit http://www.docshealth.com.
