LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DOCS Health, a comprehensive surgical center, is physician-owned and operated and offers cutting-edge medical options and robotic-assisted surgery for patients. The DOCS Health surgery center is a comfortable, safe environment and is equipped with the most advanced medical equipment available for orthopedic, spine and neurosurgery. The neurosurgery and orthopedic surgeons at DOCS Health are pioneers in the use of the latest medical advancements for minimally invasive as well as other spine surgery options. They utilize the latest in robot-assisted technology as a viable tool to enable spine surgery that is less invasive, incredibly precise, and leads to better outcomes for their patients.
DOCS Health is one of the few practices in the world to perform operations with two of the most advanced robots currently available for spine surgery. In order to optimize and enhance performance, the surgeons at DOCS Health utilize the Mazor X (Medtronic), which allows the surgeons to create personalized 3D surgical plans before surgery and hold surgical instrumentation in place with a robotic arm during spine procedures. The Excelsius GPS (Globus Medical) device is another innovative robot that is used at DOCS Health, combining a robotic arm with navigation to improve accuracy in the placement of spinal instrumentation during surgery and reduce radiation exposure for the patient and the surgical team. There are many advantages to robotic spine surgery, as the use of these robots improves precision, which translates to fewer complications, better outcomes, and quicker recovery for patients.
"DOCS Health wants to bring the best robotic technology into the operating room that can make spinal surgery safer and more reproducible, benefitting every patient. We are proud to be one of the few practices that have spine surgeons trained on the two most advanced spine surgery robots on the market today," says neurosurgeon Dr. Albert Wong.
More about DOCS Health:
DOCS Health in Los Angeles offers leading-edge treatment options, which are delivered by a team of in-house orthopedic surgeons, neurosurgeons, pain management specialists, and sports medicine physicians. DOCS Health is located at 8436 W. 3rd St, Suite 800, in Los Angeles, CA. The elite medical team received their education and training from some of the finest universities and most recognized medical institutions in the country. For more information or to schedule a consultation with one of DOCS Health's specialists, please call (424)-800-3627 or visit http://www.docshealth.com.
