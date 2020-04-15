CARLSBAD, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- City of Hope, a world-renowned independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases, fulfills its ongoing commitment to improve the continuum of cancer care by implementing the Lymphedema Prevention Program (LPP) and installing four SOZO® devices in its Duarte, California, facility. SOZO® is the world's most advanced, noninvasive bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) device, and it gives healthcare professionals a precise snapshot of fluid status (L-Dex® score) and tissue composition in less than 30 seconds.
The Lymphedema Prevention Program utilizes ImpediMed's technology for early detection and intervention of cancer-related lymphedema. Routine lymphedema testing of cancer survivors uses the company's FDA-cleared SOZO® device with BIS (L-Dex®) technology, which measures extracellular fluid. A significant increase in a patient's L-Dex score is a trigger to evaluate the patient and potentially initiate intervention.
"City of Hope closely cares for our patients during active treatment, but we don't stop there," said Sherry Hite, occupational therapy manager at City of Hope. "Our mission is to empower cancer survivors in their transition from active treatment to survivorship and to promote overall wellness. We aim to facilitate their journey back to life by helping them adjust to physical and emotional changes."
Currently, one in three at-risk cancer survivors will develop secondary lymphedema related to their cancer treatment, costing the U.S. healthcare system approximately $7 billion every year.
"Lymphedema is one of the most serious long-term side effects of cancer treatment," said Mark Rabe, Vice President of Business Development at ImpediMed. "Implementation of the LPP using the SOZO® device enables cancer centers like City of Hope to provide the best care to cancer patients and survivors and other patients at risk of lymphedema."
City of Hope is a member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®). Recently, the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines for Breast Cancer (NCCN Guidelines®) were updated with new recommendations for early detection and diagnosis of lymphedema to achieve optimal management. Additionally, healthcare providers are now encouraged to consider pretreatment baseline measurements for patients with lymphedema risk factors.
About Lymphedema
Lymphedema is a side effect of cancer treatment. It currently affects about 1-in-3 patients who have undergone surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy, each of which may compromise the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is characterized by abnormal swelling that generally occurs in one of the arms or legs, and sometimes both arms and both legs. Patients with lymphedema also have a greater risk of getting infections. Cuts or small breaks in the skin can lead to serious complications and hospitalizations. Currently, no cure for lymphedema exists. By the time patients experience swelling, the condition is typically irreversible. However, new research indicates that prevention is possible, if lymphedema is caught early.
About ImpediMed
Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia with US and European operations, ImpediMed is the world leader in the design and manufacture of medical devices employing bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) technologies for use in the non-invasive clinical assessment and monitoring of tissue composition and fluid status.
ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications including heart failure and lymphedema, sold in select markets globally.
For more information, visit www.impedimed.com.
