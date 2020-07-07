LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) announced the launch of Angelenos in Action: a voluntary weekly text survey that will help track and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Public Health encourages people to participate by enrolling in the simple text-based confidential survey, which will help the department better understand which communities and geographic areas most are impacted by the pandemic.
"Angelenos in Action is an easy way for people to get involved in helping us slow the spread of COVID-19, especially as LA County moves further into the re-opening phases," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. "Residents who participate will receive a short, weekly text survey asking if they are experiencing symptoms. The survey can be completed in under five minutes. The data collected from the confidential survey will help us see trends at the community level, which will allow us to better allocate resources to highly impacted communities."
COVID-19's toll has disproportionately affected many highly impacted communities, especially Black/African American, Latinx/Latino, and Native Hawaiian/Asian Pacific Islander populations. Historically, these communities are disproportionately affected by poor health outcomes as well as undocumented populations, frontline low wage workers, people experiencing homelessness (PEH), and justice-involved populations. This disproportionality is primarily the result of longstanding inequities in an array of health determinants, including limited access to health care (especially primary care) and limited access to affordable housing and nutritious foods.
"More can be done, and more coordinated approaches are needed to address the inequities we see in who is more at risk for severe COVID infections," said Dr. Ferrer. "This survey gives Angelenos the opportunity to be a part of the LA County Road to Recovery. We all have a role in slowing the spread of COVID and this is one way people feel empowered to do their part."
To sign up for Angelenos in Action, LA County residents over the age of 18 can text @PROTECT to 35134 or sign up online by clicking here. Residents will be prompted with five quick enrollment questions including zip code, age range, gender, race/ ethnicity, and cell phone number. Once enrolled, Public Health will text residents weekly with one question asking how the participant is physically feeling. If they are feeling unwell, residents will receive two more questions about COVID-19-like symptoms. Angelenos in Action is planned to track the COVID-19 pandemic for at least 20 weeks.
Survey data will be kept confidential and Public Health intends to provide only summary information on the data collected that will not include any individual identifiers. For more information on the survey, visit the Frequently Asked Questions.
The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, and Angelenos in Action please visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/LAPublicHealth, facebook.com/LAPublicHealth, instagram.com/LApublichealth and youtube.com/LAPublicHealth.
