BRENTWOOD LOS ANGELES, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Board Certified Periodontists Dr. Alexandre-Amir Aalam and Dr. Alina Krivitsky of the CENTER For Advanced Periodontal and Implant Therapy in Brentwood, Los Angeles, are the founding periodontists behind the RejuvaGum Lift™, a revolutionary procedure that uses Platelet Rich Fibrin to treat gum recession. PRF is a healing matrix created from a sample of a patient's own blood, which has been used for decades as a form of regenerative medicine, and is now being utilized to treat patients with gum recession in Brentwood, California.
Gum recession puts patients at risk of developing decay, causes tooth sensitivity, and creates an unattractive smile. "Gum recession is most commonly caused by gum disease, which affects nearly 65 million Americans annually. Many patients avoid treatment because of the painful, invasive nature of a gum graft that typically uses gum tissue from the roof of the mouth, increasing post-operative pain and suffering. The RejuvaGum Lift™ offers patients a gentle yet effective alternative to gum grafting, with less recovery time and enhanced healing," says Dr. Alina Krivitsky.
The Brentwood periodontists utilize cutting-edge technology to offer their patients advanced periodontal care. "Several samples of a patient's blood are spun in a centrifuge to separate the platelets, white blood cells and fibrin. When applied directly to a wound, the proteins in the fibrin encourage faster healing by causing the wound to close more quickly, and increase blood flow to the site. The extra boost of stem cells and growth factors assist in soft tissue regeneration around the exposed roots, and by utilizing the patient's own immune system to heal, the risk of infection is almost none," says Dr. Aalam.
To learn more about the RejuvaGum Lift™ treatment for gum recession, please visit https://implantperiocenter.com/ or contact them at 310-504-1845.
About the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy
At the CENTER for Advanced Periodontal & Implant Therapy, Dr. Aalam and Dr. Krivitsky utilize advanced technology coupled with cutting-edge techniques to provide minimally-invasive, comfortable and effective periodontal care. As the only dual-board certified practice in Brentwood, California, they are committed to providing restorative periodontal therapies to rejuvenate the aesthetics, health, and function of the gums and teeth, to help patients achieve a healthier smile.
