BOSTON, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lose It!, the food-tracking and wellness app with over 1.4 million monthly active members, today announced the addition of seven new product features. The new features will all be accessible through the app's free service in an effort to help make sticking to wellness goals even easier during a time when so many of our daily routines and habits are being upended, as much of the world is immobilized from COVID-19.
"Maintaining routines and even creating new healthy habits and patterns is especially important in times of stress," says Marysa Cardwell, MS, RDN, CD, CPT and consultant to the Lose It! community. "Online and digital resources are a great way to stay connected and help to maintain or restore balance."
Available to all free and Premium users of the app, members can take advantage of features that make searching and tracking food easier, faster and more personalized than ever before.
"Our mission has always been to remove barriers to healthy weight loss. This latest product update delivers on that mission, making Lose It! smarter and more personalized," said Eric Puidokas, VP of Engineering at Lose It! "Personal health and wellness goals are being challenged in these uncertain times. We want to be sure everyone has the content and tools needed to continue their weight loss journey."
New Lose It! features available now on iOS and Android devices to help members stay on track:
- Free In-App Content: Lose It! will be adding new, free content to the My Day Tab that aims to support and sustain users. Content will cover topics such as managing stress eating, getting the most out of pantry staples, easy recipes, at-home workouts, and ways to keep your mind and body healthy.
- Community Support Groups: There's an entire community of fellow Lose It! members who are ready to help encourage each other! Members can find these groups by clicking the 'Social' tab and selecting 'Groups'. Search 'Covid' to join in.
- Smart Camera: Lose It!'s camera received a makeover, inside and out. Simply by pointing a phone camera at any barcode or item of food, the camera will quickly identify it, reducing the amount of time it takes to log a snack or meal.
- Offline Search: No WiFi? No problem. Offline Search stores the most popular global foods along with foods users recently logged, right on their phones.
- Personalized Search Rankings: Things are getting more personal with new Personalized Search Rankings. Search results will now appear in order based on personal logging history and the most popular global foods, allowing users to log their favorite foods even faster.
- Personal Activity Level (PAL): User's movement behaviors may differ from their normal routine right now, but fortunately they can account for that with the new Personal Activity Level (PAL) feature. This update allows Lose It! to incorporate members' typical daily activity level into their total calorie budget, which in turn allows calorie and diet recommendations to be more personalized and accurate.
- Fixed Budget: Intended for individuals with specific calorie needs as advised by their healthcare provider, Fixed Budget allows members to adjust their daily calorie budget as recommended.
Recently, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed findings that four out of 10 American adults are obese and Lose It! strives to be one of the most effective and personalized app-based weight loss tools, having helped users take off nearly 90 million pounds.
"Research has consistently shown that one of the most effective methods for weight loss and maintaining health is logging your food intake in a calorie-counting app such as Lose It!," said Kelli McGrane MS, RD and Lose It! consultant. "Now with these new features, Lose It! has made it easier for members to record their dietary habits and set more accurate, personalized calorie goals."
These new features and more are available on the most recent version of Lose It! on both iOS and Android devices. For more information, visit the Lose It! website at www.loseit.com.
About Lose It!
Lose It! is mobilizing the world to achieve a healthy weight. By providing the most comprehensive, personal, app-based weight loss program, Lose It! has helped more than 40 million members shed over 85 million pounds. Available on iOS and Android devices, Lose It! empowers members to live healthier lives and achieve their weight loss goals through motivation and challenges, coaching, overall health management, and the insights that come from tracking and monitoring daily calories, exercise, and nutrition. To learn more about Lose It!, visit www.loseit.com or follow us at instagram.com/loseitapp, facebook.com/loseit, or twitter.com/loseit.