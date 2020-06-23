ATLANTA, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LostPolicy.com, in Support of the Families of COVID19 Victims', is Offering Free Lost, Misplaced, or Unknown Life Insurance Policy Search Services. (A $3.95 service charge applies).
LostPolicy.com, an Atlanta based internet search service, contacts the top 100 life insurance companies, which account for more than 97% of issued life insurance, advises them of a death and orders searches of their records to determine if any COVID-19 victims may have had life insurance, the documents for which may have been lost, misplaced, or otherwise escaped the attention of their families.
LostPolicy.com is offering the service free of charge (after a $3.95 service charge to help offset expenses) to families impacted by COVID-19 and invites them to visit us at https://www.lostpolicy.com. The free service will be available for the duration of the pandemic.
www.LostPolicy.com is an internet search service whose goal it is to provide its users with information concerning the existence of life insurance proceeds that might be due them or other beneficiaries, the policies for which may have been lost, misplaced, or have otherwise escaped their attention.
By their use of the LostPolicy.com service and website, Users grant Approval and Authorization to insurance companies (including any of their acquired, affiliated, or subsidiary companies) to perform the requested searches and, upon search completion, to notify, in writing, the User and/or designated beneficiaries as required, of search results.
LostPolicy.com requests information concerning the existence of coverage and coverage status only. LostPolicy.com never requests beneficiary information, amounts of coverage, or other sensitive family information.
Media Contact:
Richard L. Gittens
Phone: 757.560.8478
E-Mail: 242226@email4pr.com
www.LostPolicy.com