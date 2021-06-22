WILMINGTON, Del., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wilmington-based addiction treatment organization Lotus Recovery Centers will hold a grand opening event on June 25 for their new substance use treatment facility that will also double as an outpatient crisis center. Both Lt. Governor Dr. Bethany Hall-Long, a fervent advocate for addiction treatment and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer will be speaking at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The grand opening of Lotus Recovery Centers at Prices Corner will take place on Friday, June 25 from 1 - 3 p.m. at 1812 Newport Gap Pike. Attendees will receive guided tours of the facility, have their questions answered by a team of professionals and enjoy local entertainment, including food provided by Locale BBQ Post.
The link to RSVP to this event can be found here.
Rates of substance use over the past year has skyrocketed across the country with an estimated 30% increase in overdose deaths nationwide and a 17% increase in the state. These statistics necessitated action, which is why Lotus Recovery Centers has chosen to provide the community with an addiction treatment facility that provides all levels of care, including detox and medication-assisted treatment, that doubles as an outpatient crisis center.
With the establishment of this dual-purpose facility, healthcare providers and first responders will be able to refer patients exhibiting signs of addiction and/or behavioral health issues to a central entity that can immediately address and determine the best course of treatment.
An essential component of the outpatient crisis center is the formation of six crisis chairs. The crisis chairs operate as a 24-hour screening and assessment center available to hospitals, first responders, and anyone else requiring treatment for a mental health and/or substance use disorder. At the time of arrival, the medical professionals will immediately determine the patient's needs and facilitate the necessary treatment.
As with the case of other Lotus Recovery Centers locations, all insurance providers are accepted, including Medicaid.
Lotus Recovery Centers' new addiction treatment and outpatient crisis center will begin accepting patients on July 6, 2021 and hiring for the facility is actively underway.
About Lotus Recovery Centers
Lotus Recovery Centers is a substance use treatment facility that provides patients with high-quality services and evidence-based treatment methods designed to improve the lives of those with the disease of addiction. We currently operate in West Virginia and Delaware. For more information, please visit us at LotusRecoveryCenters.com
