Lotus Recovery Centers expands access to addiction treatment for public employees of West Virginia
COMFORT, W. Va., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lotus Recovery Centers, a provider of co-occurring mental health and substance abuse treatment services, is now in-network with PEIA. As an in-network provider, Lotus Recovery Centers can provide addiction treatment to public employees throughout the state and their families.
At Lotus Recovery Centers, West Virginians struggling with addiction receive evidence-based treatment by expert medical staff. Services such as residential treatment and detox are just some of the programs at Lotus Recovery Centers that help our patients embark on their recovery journey.
In addition to working with a number of insurance carriers, Lotus Recovery Centers will soon add a second location in Morgan County, which will also provide patients with all levels of care, including detox, medication-assisted treatment and psychiatric services for co-occurring mental health conditions. The facility, which will be in downtown Berkeley Springs, is the former site of Old Bath High School.
Along with PEIA, Lotus Recovery Centers also accepts most commercial insurance plans, including WV Medicaid. Now in-network with PEIA, Lotus is able to provide individualized treatment services to a greater number of West Virginians struggling with addiction. At a time when the number of overdose deaths are continuing to skyrocket, Lotus is committed to eliminating barriers and making treatment accessible regardless of a patient's financial or insurance situation.
"Accessibility has always been the cornerstone of our mission," said David Stup, Chief Operating Officer of Lotus Recovery Centers. "We firmly believe that treatment for the complex disease of addiction must be available to those who need it most. Becoming a partner of PEIA, in addition to other insurance providers, can help make treatment a feasible reality for a great deal of people."
About Lotus Recovery Centers
Lotus Recovery Centers is a substance use treatment facility that provides high-quality services and evidence-based treatment methods to those struggling with addiction, including veterans. Most commercial insurance plans, including Medicaid are accepted.
Katie Williams, Lotus Recovery Centers, +1 302-316-5280, KWilliams@lotusrecoverycenters.com
