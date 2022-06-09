Three-year CARF accreditation signifies facility as being among the best available
WILMINGTON, Del., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lotus Recovery Centers of Prices Corner, a preeminent provider of addiction treatment services in Delaware, has received a three-year accreditation by CARF International, a distinction that highlights Lotus' compliance with internationally accepted standards, superior performance and dedication to providing patients with individualized treatment for addiction and co-occurring mental health conditions.
Lotus Recovery Centers of Prices Corner, located at 1812 Newport Gap Pike, is an addiction treatment facility that provides all levels of outpatient care, including detox, medication-assisted treatment, and intensive outpatient treatment. Patients receiving treatment are also provided with case management services, which is in-line with Lotus' ethos of whole-health outcomes; treatment of the entire person provides the greatest chance of long-term recovery.
"CARF accreditation is the international gold standard of quality and excellence, so gaining this distinction is significant," said Chief Operating Officer David Stup. "Every single person here at Lotus Recovery Centers is genuinely and passionately invested in each patient's recovery and well-being, and this accreditation is a testament of that."
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization that shows substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
"Receiving a three-year CARF accreditation informs patients and their loved ones that only the highest level of clinical care will be provided at Lotus Recovery Centers," said CEO Ryan Collison. "Our mission is to improve the lives of each patient by providing innovative integrated treatment, and receipt of this honor is confirmation that we are changing lives with clinical excellence."
Lotus Recovery Centers is a substance use treatment facility that provides high-quality services and evidence-based treatment methods to those struggling with addiction, including veterans. Most commercial insurance plans, including Medicaid are accepted. We are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week - if you or a loved one is struggling with addiction, call us at 888-918-2403 or email us at admissions-comfort@lotusrecoverycenters.com. For more information, please visit us at LotusRecoveryCenters.com.
