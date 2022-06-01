CARF International's three-year accreditation symbolizes clinical excellence
COMFORT, W.Va., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lotus Recovery Centers, a noted provider of addiction treatment services in West Virginia, has received a three-year accreditation by CARF International, an accolade signifying superior performance and dedicated to providing patients with tailored treatment for co-occurring addiction and mental health conditions.
Located at 129 Deanna Ave, Lotus Recovery Centers is a 13,000+ square foot full service facility that provides detox, residential treatment, medication-assisted treatment and other substance use treatment services to those who need it most, including veterans. Treatment offered at Lotus Recovery Centers incorporates substance use, mental health and holistic care, which gives patients a greater chance at building a solid foundation in their recovery.
"This distinction further establishes Lotus Recovery Centers as a facility in which high-quality care is delivered," said CEO Ryan Collison. "Receiving a three-year CARF accreditation is a visible symbol to patients, their families and loved ones that Lotus Recovery Centers only delivers safe and effective treatment by dedicated staff."
This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be given to an organization that shows substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.
"The entire staff is wholly committed to bettering the life of every one of our patients, and that is evidenced by this distinction," said Chief Operating Officer David Stup. "Recognition of this magnitude is an honor and it substantiates the notion that Lotus Recovery Centers is at the forefront of treating the disease of addiction."
