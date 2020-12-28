Check presentation outside of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital; Left to right are Jackie Cornacchio, Senior Accountant of Black Dragon Capital is representing For A Bright Future Foundation, Louis A. Hernandez III, son of Louis Hernandez Jr. (Founder and Chairman of For A Bright Future Foundation) representing the family, and Sara Jolly, Executive Director of Development of Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation in Miami, FL on Dec. 22, 2020. Photo by Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.