As a reproductive rights advocate and educator, Landry's concerns for Louisiana women have only grown while in office as a State Representative. When the State Senator who represented her area abruptly resigned earlier this year, her supporters convinced her to seek the higher seat. Standing with her in making that decision are women, new parents, health-care providers, trial attorneys and the state's labor unions.
NEW ORLEANS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Successive Governors of Louisiana since 2004 have prepared for all abortion clinics to be banned in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and recent legislation signed by current Governor John Bel Edwards seems to expand that prohibition to include IUDs and other forms of birth control.
A lone voice objecting to these efforts is State Representative Mandie Landry, who from the moment her campaign was launched in a small district in Uptown New Orleans established herself as the new voice for the state's reproductive rights movement.
In taking that role, she has been the object of local Republican fundraising campaigns for the majority of her colleagues, but the diminutive lawyer is used to the finger-pointing from the Right, since she has represented one of the state's abortion clinics, an IVF clinic, as well as people seeking abortions. Before her election, Louisiana never elected a person who had those credentials to a state office.
"The extreme measures taken in Louisiana to prohibit of abortion even in cases of rape and incest, are dangerous to the health and well-being of women in this state," Rep. Landry said. "The growing and dangerous assault on reproductive rights makes it more important than ever to elect strong and knowledgeable advocates especially since our reproductive rights were lost in state houses - and they will only be regained in state houses."
"Women will undoubtedly be arrested in states like Louisiana with trigger laws, and I will never stop fighting because one day the tide will turn - and we need to be ready to spring into action quickly," she said.
Rep. Landry has been an effective advocate for women in the state. Thanks to her legislation, Louisiana became the first state in the nation to expand Medicaid for new mothers from 60 days to one year. Louisiana has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the country. This new provision will provide immediate care to about 14,000 new mothers, and result in an almost $20 million increased investment in maternal health care in the state.
She also passed laws that banned the use of solitary confinement for pregnant teens and women, or for anyone who has just given birth; to allow young pregnant and parenting students to stay in public high schools to graduate; and created a refundable tax credit for burial expenses for women who pass away due to pregnancy complications. Her legislation also guarantees that 17-year-old abuse victims and witnesses are provided the same legal protections as all other minors.
"I'm looking forward to my election as a State Senator this November," said Representative Landry, who will find out on July 22 who else will compete with her for the seat. "A strong, pro-choice woman has occupied this seat since the turn of this century and I intend to continue to honor."
