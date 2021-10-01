WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Love Beauty Professional & Medical, a leading distributor and educator of advanced aesthetic technologies, is thrilled to be partnering with WiQo® to bring PRX-T33® to the U.S.!
Love Beauty Pro & Medical has partnered with WiQo to bring this transformative new professional skin treatment to the U.S. market. As the exclusive U.S. distributor, Love Beauty Pro & Medical is working with a team of 50 outside sales representatives and advanced clinical trainers to bring these products to the country's top medspas, dermatology offices and plastic surgeons.
With over two million treatments performed worldwide, PRX-T33 and other WiQo products are designed to prevent further signs of skin aging and offer natural, long-lasting benefits without invasive measures and without interrupting everyday life.
WiQo's star treatment is their PRX-T33, for many reasons. Here are just a few:
- Contains 33% TCA (trichloroacetic acid), kojic acid and the stand-out ingredient: Hydrogen peroxide. Hydrogen peroxide sets this treatment apart from all others! This proprietary blend is what makes PRX-T33 unique.
- The 15-minute in-office treatment gives patients an immediate glow and long-term collagen stimulation.
- Does NOT cause skin peeling
- Is safe for all skin types: Fitzpatrick 1-6
- Involves no downtime, no pain, no needles, no surgery
- Targets aging skin, texture, laxity, wrinkles and dull skin for complete rejuvenation on the face or body.
- Is non-photosensitizing: Can be used in the summer months
- Stimulates the skin's regenerative process
- Provides immediate and long-lasting benefits
The real powerhouse key ingredient in PRX-T33 is H2O2 (hydrogen peroxide). Don't be fooled by imitators. Without this key ingredient, the magic doesn't happen.
What can H202 do for patients?
H2O2 is proven to:
- Accelerate the skin's healing process
- Stimulate connective tissue regeneration to remodel the dermal extracellular matrix
- Create an oxygen-rich environment toxic to P. acne bacteria
How does PRX T-33 work?
- PRX T-33 is applied via topical massage from a skincare professional and followed by an at-home skincare protocol.
- Session is repeated once per week for four to six sessions.
- The biological response stimulates fibroblasts, cell proliferation and cell turnover.
- Fibroblasts produce new collagen and elastin to remodel stressed skin.
- Skin is tighter, brighter and more hydrated than ever before!
Love Beauty Pro & Medical will soon be announcing some exciting new developments and products being launched in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022! These announcements will include an exclusive advanced training program on combination therapy of PRX-T33 with microneedling, which will be held at medical aesthetics practices and aesthetics training sites across the country.
Visit https://lovebeautypro.com/ or call (855) 568-3776 today to learn more about PRX-T33 and how Love Beauty Pro & Medical can help medical aesthetics practices take their services to the next level.
About Love Beauty Professional & Medical
Love Beauty Professional & Medical is committed to the success of aesthetics providers. Their mission is to advance their professional skills and education, empowering providers to administer the highest level of treatments and results for their aesthetics clients.
Love Beauty Professional & Medical is a distributor and advanced aesthetics institute for PRX-T33, PlasmaMD™ and other in-demand, cutting-edge technology and products. For training, support or to grow a professional aesthetics practice, call (855) 568-3776 or complete our contact form today.
