SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lover, the digital therapeutic app for improving users' sex lives and treating sexual problems, is announcing today that the FDA has approved the app and it joins the FDA's Safer Technologies Program STeP. With this recognition, users of Lover can make fundamental changes to their sex life. The FDA has stated that Lover has been shown to provide "significant safety advantage in treating or diagnosing less serious diseases or conditions" and "can also provide an important public health benefit."
Through the STep program, which aims to enable people to access safer medical devices to improve health outcomes, Lover prides itself on being a science-based approach to solving sexual problems and guides its users through a process of self-discovery with customized advice and educational content. After a private 30-minute consultation of personalized 1-2-1 coaching and goal-setting, clinically proven advice and exercises are curated to steer users towards a fulfilling and healthy sex life, essential to personal well-being and relationship satisfaction.
This news comes on the heels of Lover also closing its latest round of funding, a bridge totaling $2M led by investors including Lerer Hippeau, Manta Ray, Global Founders Capital and FJ Labs. These significant investments and proof points will support Lover's continued growth in 2022, offering customers an unprecedented mobile sexual healthcare experience.
"We are delighted to be the first digital therapeutic for sex approved by the FDA," said co-founder Nick Pendle." "Since our launch, Lover has always aimed to be the most effective sexual wellness app on the market, and has proven to be such with 86 percent of users reporting improvement within 2 weeks of using the Lover courses. The FDA's approval of their STeP program is the ultimate endorsement of this."
"At Lover, we have believed the product, exercises, and educational content we have built with our medical expert, Dr. Britney Blair, and her team of experts can help millions of people enjoy a better sex life and happier relationships," says co-founder Jas Bagniewski. "We've been proven to be a safe and efficient way to deal with sexual problems. Lover works, and we couldn't be prouder that following a rigorous review, the FDA agrees with us."
Lover is free to download, and the first activity in your personalized goal is free to use. There are three membership options: 3-month access for $59.99, annual access for $119.99, or a lifetime access for $249.99.
Terms & Privacy Policy can be read here: https://www.lover.io/terms-and-conditions. To download the Lover app visit http://www.lover.io or go to the App Store.
About Lover
Lover is an FDA approved digital therapy tool that personalizes a journey toward sexual wellness and helps people have the sex lives they want and deserve. The app uses science-backed exercises, tools, and expert advice developed by sex therapists and clinical psychologists to help people understand their bodies better, communicate better in their sexual relationships, and achieve more pleasurable and fulfilling sex lives. The Lover app was developed by Dr. Britney Blair, clinical psychologist and sex therapist, and her team of sexual wellness experts. For more information, visit http://www.Lover.io.
About The U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is the federal agency responsible for protecting public health by regulating food safety, medications, manufacturing, medical devices, and many other industries. Anyone with sufficient coding knowledge can release an app, so the FDA has begun offering an approval process for these apps to demonstrate their effectiveness.
About STeP
The Safer Technologies Program (STeP) is a voluntary program for specific medical devices and device-led combination products that are reasonably expected to significantly improve the safety of currently available treatments or diagnostics that target an underlying disease or condition. Devices that are eligible for STeP may include devices intended to treat or diagnose diseases or conditions that are non-life-threatening or reasonably reversible.
