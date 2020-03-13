DUBLIN, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Low Back Pain Clinical Trials Review: H1, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Low Back Pain Clinical Trials Review: H1, 2020 provides an overview of Low Back Pain Clinical trials scenario.

This report provides top line data relating to the clinical trials on Low Back Pain. The report includes an overview of trial numbers and their average enrollment in top countries conducted across the globe. The report offers coverage of disease clinical trials by region, country (G7 & E7), phase, trial status, end points status and sponsor type. The report also provides prominent drugs for in-progress trials (based on number of ongoing trials).

Report Scope

  • The report provides a snapshot of the global clinical trials landscape
  • It provides top level data related to the clinical trials by Region, Country (G7 & E7), Trial Status, Trial Phase, Sponsor Type and End point status
  • The report reviews top companies involved and enlists all trials (Trial title, Phase, and Status) pertaining to the company
  • The study provides all the unaccomplished trials (Terminated, Suspended and Withdrawn) with reason for unaccomplishment
  • The report provides enrollment trends for the past five years
  • It provides latest news for the past three months

Key Topics Covered

  1. Report Guidance
  2. Clinical Trials Report Coverage
  3. Clinical Trials by Region
  4. Clinical Trials and Average Enrollment by Country
  5. Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Asia-Pacific
  6. Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Europe
  7. Top Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in North America
  8. Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Middle East and Africa
  9. Top Five Countries Contributing to Clinical Trials in Central and South America
  10. Clinical Trials by G7 Countries: Proportion of Low Back Pain to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials
  11. Clinical Trials by Phase in G7 Countries
  12. Clinical Trials in G7 Countries by Trial Status
  13. Clinical Trials by E7 Countries: Proportion of Low Back Pain to Central Nervous System Clinical Trials
  14. Clinical Trials by Phase in E7 Countries
  15. Clinical Trials in E7 Countries by Trial Status
  16. Clinical Trials by Phase
  17. In Progress Trials by Phase
  18. Clinical Trials by Trial Status
  19. Clinical Trials by End Point Status
  20. Subjects Recruited Over a Period of Time
  21. Clinical Trials by Sponsor Type
  22. Prominent Sponsors
  23. Top Companies Participating in Low Back Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials
  24. Prominent Drugs
  25. Clinical Trial Profile Snapshots

Companies Mentioned

  • Eli Lilly and Co.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Mundipharma International Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Grunenthal GmbH
  • Endo International PLC
  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
  • Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc.
  • AbbVie Inc.
  • BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1g7cv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

