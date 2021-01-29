COOPER CITY, Fla., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- QD Syringe Systems, LLC. introduces the world's first fully functional low dead space basic syringe. The Quick Draw Syringe ("QD Syringe") is touted as the next generation of basic functional disposable syringes. It's an easier, safer alternative for medical professionals to use than the outdated and wasteful and sometimes hazardous syringes currently in use.
"With the global pandemic, I knew that there was a great need for not just a new disposable syringe but one that vastly improved the function, safety and efficiency of it. And with the shortage of the Covid-19 vaccine, there was also a need for a basic syringe that is cost-effective, that would not only completely remove all of the vaccine within its vial but immediately deliver all of that vaccine into an individual leaving a low residual behind in the syringe. This would ensure that at every step of delivering the vaccine to someone, that what came out of the vial went into the person. The QD Syringe is faster, more efficacious and simplifies the process of withdrawing medication from a rubber stopper vial and injecting it into a patient within seconds " says Christopher Green, CEO and founder of QD Syringe Systems. QD Syringe is simple – open the package and it's fully functional.
Basic syringes worldwide haven't had a design change in decades and while they work, they aren't effective. The basic Luer Lock syringe is essentially dependent on two needles with hubs, one to draw the medication into its chamber and the second to deliver the medication to the patient. Current basic syringes waste costly medications, up to 42 microliters in its separate draw needle and up to 42 microliters left in the vial and often leaving up to 84 microliters of residual medication volume in the syringe tip and injection needle hub after patient delivery. This means up to 168 microliters of expensive medication is potentially wasted. With the GlyFlo Technology™, the QD syringe has a uniquely patented and integrated cone-shaped tip with bilateral channels which allows the QD Syringe to extract all of the medication from rubber stopper vials and to deliver all of that costly medicine to patients effectively."The QD Syringe leaves as little as 18 microliters of residual volume from draw to patient delivery, which drastically cuts the waste of costly medications by 89.5%. This is a massive cost-saving benefit to the healthcare industry, government agencies and consumers," says Christopher Green.
The QD Syringe has its own ultra sharp steel needles with hubs (in all gauge sizes) which perfectly mate over the cone-shaped GlyFlo tip for immediate patient injection.
Chris Green is the sole owner of QD Syringe Systems, LLC. The company is debt free and looking to commit to a partnership with a manufacturing company that can navigate the fast track FDA approval. QD Syringe Systems has all of the designs, tooling and first stage steel molding necessary to ramp up quickly to mass production molding to fulfill the global demand of orders QD Syringe Systems is receiving daily.
© 2021 QD Syringe Systems ~ The QD Syringe is a patented product registered with the U.S. Patent Office; USPTO # US9295788B2. The QD Draw Cannula is patent pending.
